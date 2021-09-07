JANE LEW- Lovie May Keener, 76, of Weston, passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WVU Medicine Hospice on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born in Weston on March 14, 1945, a daughter of the late Elmer Alton Pumphrey and Wilma Anis Conrad Pumphrey. In addition to her parents, Lovie was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren: James Allen Smith Jr., and Dametrius Linn Sandy; and one nephew, Holly Pumphrey. After sharing 26 years together, on March 14, 2002, Lovie married James Franklin Keener Jr. and they shared the next 19 additional years.