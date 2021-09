On June 4, 2021, the FDA announced the long-anticipated approval of Wegovy, an injectable medication taken once per week for weight management. Wegovy received significant media attention in the months preceding approval, with a New York Times article declaring it a "game changer," MedPage Today reporting its "unprecedented results," and the BBC announcing it could mark a "new era" in treating obesity. Ongoing media coverage continues to extol the efficacy of Wegovy as better than any other medication currently on the market for weight management. Such sensational headlines are commonplace in the media, so we must ask ourselves: is all the media attention truly warranted?

FITNESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO