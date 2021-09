Can you have a long dark night of the soul if you don’t have a soul? The Guilty, a new film by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), with Jake Gyllenhaal appearing in practically every shot as a 9-1-1 operator seeking to help a desperate caller, is certainly set over the course of a long night, and is dimly lit. But Joe, its protagonist, is no more than a grab-bag of issues and conflict—a cypher for an idealized sort of American valor that can still shine through the pervading murk. For this reason and a few others, The Guilty has a deeply hokey flavor, like a bourbon start-up.

