CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Charles, MO

Woman accused of slashing 6-year-old boy’s throat

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QiGBF_0bot7sAt00

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A Missouri woman is in jail, accused of cutting a child’s throat.

Natalia Jacquemin, 46, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported.

Police said Jacquemin reported to them that she had “slit his throat” the night of Aug. 27, according to the newspaper.

According to court documents, Jaquemin told police “I tried getting him away from his dad. I slit his neck. ... I did it,” the Dispatch reported.

She thought she had killed the child.

Police said Jacquemin told the responding officer, “I just wanted him to rest in peace.”

Police did not explain the relationship between Jacquemin and the child, who suffered an 8-inch cut across the front of his neck. He needed surgery to repair the damage to his muscles, both the Dispatch and The Associated Press reported.

A judge set Jacquemin’s bail at $2 million.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Second suspect arrested in 15-year-old’s murder

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a second suspect in the gang-related shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. TPD arrested Deoyonte Grundy last night. He and 18-year-old Marland Hill, who was already in jail, have both been charged with felony murder in the shooting of Steven Sinclair. That shooting happened near 56th Street North and Garrison Avenue last month.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mother reunites with daughter kidnapped 14 years ago

A mother and her daughter are finally back together after being apart for 14 years. Jacqueline Hernandez had been kidnapped from her home in 2007 when she was only six years old, WFTV reported. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Hernandez had been taken by her father, Pablo Hernandez.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, MO
Saint Charles, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
41K+
Followers
69K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy