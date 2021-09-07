At least 66 people shot, 6 fatally, in Labor Day weekend gun violence

CHICAGO – As Labor Day weekend came to a close in Chicago, at least 66 people had been shot, six of them fatally, according to information provided by Chicago police. At least 11 children and teenagers were among those shot, including 4-year-old Mychal “MJ” Moultry Jr., who was shot Friday evening when bullets pierced the windows of a Woodlawn apartment where he had been getting his hair braided. Moultry, who was pronounced dead Sunday, was visiting Chicago from his home in Decatur, Alabama.