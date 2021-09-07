CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delivery driver saves toddler wondering in traffic in dead of night

By Emma Colton
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California food delivery driver is being lauded as a hero after video showed him hopping out of his vehicle to save a toddler running across a busy road at night. "I’m not the hero," driver Gerson Tavares said of the incident, which was captured on his dashcam. "God is the hero."

