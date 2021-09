(KFDX) A firefighter in Wichita Falls, Texas is currently battling COVID-19 in a local hospital. His wife, family and friends have not been allowed to see him. His family asking for prayers. His wife has been an emotional wreck, as you can imagine. Just one of the reasons his fellow firefighters decided they needed to do something very special.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO