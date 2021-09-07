Law School Suffers Through COVID-19 Outbreak, Sends Students To Remote Learning
After sending students to remote learning environments for the better part of the past year and a half due to the coronavirus crisis, law schools across the country have finally opened up their doors to welcome their students back to real-life learning. But with COVID cases climbing due to the Delta variant, there were bound to be problems, and last week, one school learned that the hard way.abovethelaw.com
Comments / 1