See Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer in Her Wedding Dress

By Lia Beck
 7 days ago
Two famous families have a big reason to celebrate. On Sept. 4, Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer revealed that they got married via a post on his Instagram. Ronson is a music producer, whose sisters, Samantha and Charlotte Ronson, are also well known as a DJ and fashion designer, respectively. Gummer is the daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer and is an actor herself. She has two sisters, Louisa and Mamie, and a brother, Henry.

