CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Commentary: King Lyon and the pandemic of the unvaccinated

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have an idea for a book, but it may be too far-fetched. It’s part fantasy, fable, and the novel 1984, featuring Big Brother. Or in this case, a cuckoo king. I call it King Lyon and the Pandemic of the Unvaccinated. The story begins with a virus that mysteriously...

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
CW33

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’: Does label tell the full story?

WASHINGTON (AP) — This summer’s coronavirus resurgence has been labeled a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” by government officials from President Joe Biden on down. The sound bite captures the glaring reality that unvaccinated people overwhelmingly account for new cases and serious infections, with a recent study of government data showing that hospitalization rates among unvaccinated adults were 17 times higher than among those fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Austin American-Statesman

Commentary: We need a local approach to fight this viral enemy

As physicians we’re used to encountering illness on a daily basis. And 18 months in, COVID-19 illnesses are unfortunately all too familiar. But this wave is different. Even in our profession, never did we expect it to go on this long. Never did we expect to see so many kids get so sick; so many ICUs get overrun, again; so few staff to go around that we just don’t get a break or even - in the case of some of our colleagues - leave the profession; so much death. Some communities have been driven to the brink of complete shutdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lowell Sun

Cash is king for America’s pandemic newlyweds

After the first year of the pandemic put many nuptials on ice, Americans started getting married with a vengeance when summer arrived. Even now, couples are still rushing to tie the knot — albeit with additional precautions given the latest infection wave. Were it any other time, this matrimonial flood...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#War#Gopland#Advertiser
wgnradio.com

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘What we are dealing with right now is a pandemic of the unvaccinated’

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins guest host Ilyce Glink to talk about the concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases as kids are returning to school, when children will be likely eligible for vaccines, what we know about booster shots for immunocompromised people, and how most of the people they are seeing in the hospital are unvaccinated. Dr. Kopin also answers listener questions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
caribbeannationalweekly.com

St Vincent Confirms Presence of Gamma Variant

St Vincent and the Grenadines has now added the gamma variant to the list of COVID-19 variants recorded on the island. CARPHA notified the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment on September 12 of the COVID-19 sequencing findings of a positive sample obtained from a patient in St Vincent and the Grenadines on August 14.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
azpm.org

Banner ICUs filling, but not with COVID patients

The new tower at Banner University Medical Center opened on April 22, 2019. Arizona's largest health care provider is seeing a surge in intensive care cases. Banner Health's chief clinical officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, says the regional hospital chain is seeing rising patient loads in its intensive care units, but few of those patients have COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.
virginia.edu

Can a Heartburn Drug Help Doctors Treat COVID-19?

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors in Wuhan, China, noticed something surprising. Many of the elderly patients who survived the virus were poor – not exactly the demographic you would expect to fare well in a health crisis. A review of the survivors’ medical records revealed that...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy