Weekend events include Pioneer Day, Harvest Festival, King of Trails, Chalk It Up & more

Starting Saturday, September 11, multiple events will be happening in Crookston to mark the end of summer and beginning of fall. Here's a look at what's happening:. King of Trails citywide rummage sales - The Crookston Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting the King of Trails (historic highway 75 scenic byway) city wide rummage sales Saturday, September 11. There are nine listed sales in various parts of town with a variety of items available. Times, locations and descriptions are listed and available in the September 4 edition of the Valley Shopper and (starting Sept. 10) at local convenience stores.