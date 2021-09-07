Night shift at Alabama hospital refuses to clock in, citing unequal pay and poor working conditions
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Night shift nurses and staff in the emergency room at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, refused to clock in Monday night in protest of unequal pay and poor working conditions due to COVID-19. A night shift nurse told sister station WVTM she wants to thank the day shift for staying late Monday and supporting the night shift workers in their protest. She said it was a planned protest and no patients were left without care.www.wlwt.com
