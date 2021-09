The Zacks Real Estate – Development industry is poised to gain from the U.S. government’s robust policy, rising demand for a number of property types, unleashing of pent-up demand and substantial availability of capital for real estate investment. The pandemic-induced behavioral changes of consumers offer scopes to reconsider the optimal usage of real estate. Also, real estate developers striving toward digital transformation at job sites and in the back offices will go a long way in enhancing operational resilience. Stocks including The Howard Hughes Corporation HHC, LGI Homes, Inc. LGIH and Green Brick Partners, Inc. GRBK will benefit from this scenario. However, multiple disruptions in the supply chain are resulting in a shortage in construction materials, in turn leading to a rise in material costs. Apart from that, shortage of skilled labor is further aggravating these woes.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO