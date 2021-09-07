If ever there was an image that captures how many of us are feeling at this point in the pandemic it’s that of a splooting squirrel. Squirrels lay spread eagle—or sploot—on a cool surface to lower their body temperature.
Annie Stewart, LCSW, PMH-C, a clinical therapist in Cook Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), caught a glimpse of a splooting squirrel on her way into work recently. She snapped a photo of it, knowing that a picture is worth a thousand words. “He looked like I felt,” Stewart wrote...www.checkupnewsroom.com
