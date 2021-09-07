CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

If ever there was an image that captures how many of us are feeling at this point in the pandemic it’s that of a splooting squirrel. Squirrels lay spread eagle—or sploot—on a cool surface to lower their body temperature.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnie Stewart, LCSW, PMH-C, a clinical therapist in Cook Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), caught a glimpse of a splooting squirrel on her way into work recently. She snapped a photo of it, knowing that a picture is worth a thousand words. “He looked like I felt,” Stewart wrote...

T3.com

This wearable changes temperature to trick your body into feeling warmer or cooler

Embr Labs has launched the second iteration of its Wave wearable. This unusual device looks similar to the rest of today's best smartwatches or fitness trackers, but is focused on just one thing: temperature. Press a button, and a device will heat up or cool down. Apparently, changing the temperature of that particular, sensitive spot on the inside of your wrist is enough to convince the brain that the body is cooler or warmer than it is.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
#Squirrels#Mental Health
The Independent

Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

Like so many others, I was deeply saddened by the news of Sarah Harding’s untimely death from breast cancer. But I wasn’t shocked. I’ve been braced for this news since she went public with her diagnosis in August 2020, given that the disease had already metastasized. There seems to be a lack of understanding regarding the outlook for patients whose cancer has spread. Cases of metastases are almost always terminal. I’m not sure I knew this before having cancer myself, though.When I say I’ve been braced for this news, I don’t mean it’s something that’s been on my mind...
Black Enterprise

Charletta Green Dies Of COVID-19, Her Husband, Troy, Died Hours Later From A Broken Heart

A Detroit family is devastated after two high school sweethearts died within hours of another. Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the couple had planned a family vacation to Florida. Troy became sick before his wife, and Charletta took off without him. Both of them ended up in the hospital– Troy in Sinai Grace, a day later.
The Week

57 percent of vaccinated COVID-19 patients hospitalized in first half of 2021 had mild or asymptomatic infections, study finds

A recent nationwide study may lead health ofificials to rethink how to analyze COVID-19 hospitalizations as a pandemic metric, The Atlantic reports. After examining the electronic records for nearly 50,000 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at 100 Veterans Affairs hospitals across the United States between March 2020 and June 2021, researchers found that a significant number of the patients actually had mild or asymptomatic infections. Patients who required supplemental oxygen or registered a blood oxygen level below 94 were considered moderate to severe.
The Independent

Four-year-old girl dies of Covid after anti-vaxxer mom contracts virus

A four-year-old girl has become the youngest Covid-19 victim in Texas’s Galveston County since the onset of the pandemic, after several members of her family were infected.Kali Cook died in her sleep at home on 7 September, within hours of showing symptoms of the coronavirus. She was unvaccinated, with children below the age of 12 not yet eligible for inoculation.Her mother Karra Harwood, however, was also not jabbed and described herself as against vaccination. “I was one of the people that was anti, I was against it. Now, I wish I never was,” she told The Daily News.Kali’s death comes...
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
MedicalXpress

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine spurs lasting immune response: new study

A new study from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) scientists helps answer the question: how long does immunity against COVID-19 last in vaccinated people?. As they report in Science, a low dose of the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot.
EatThis

This Can Slash Your Dementia Risk in Half, Says Study

Genetics are what they are—you can't change them. Unfortunately, your genes are one of the primary risk factors for dementia and other forms of cognitive decline. However, there are things you can do to keep memory disorders at bay. And, according to a recent study, one of them can cut your risk of dementia in half, regardless of whether you are genetically predisposed to dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
spring.org.uk

A Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
EatThis

Most Common Health Problems After Age 70, Say Doctors

As we get older, we get wiser, but, health-wise, we also get more complex. Over the years, life accentuates our differences. Look at 100 20-year-olds and most are similar in health. But 100 70-year-olds will have many differences. Your genes, the environment where you live, your economic situation, your education, your behavior—particularly exercise, nutrition, smoking, alcohol, and drugs—all of these factors affect your health and the likelihood of developing diseases in your 70s and beyond.
