CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

LA Dept. Of Education Starts Child Care Program For Health Workers

By Gina Cook
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As coronavirus pandemic rages on, healthcare systems around the nation are at their breaking point. David Wesley Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said “The driving factor in the current wave is human behavior — how people interact and how people respond to risk — and that is really very unpredictable." Ironically, a year ago we had no way of protecting ourselves, but now the coronavirus is preventable through highly effective vaccines. Sadly people continue to die mainly in part, to disinformation.

gator995.com

Comments / 0

Related
GATOR 99.5

Avail Hospital Offers Life-Saving Infusion Theory For COVID Positive

Dr. Patel, CEO of Avail Hospital Lake Charles, stopped by the Jamz studio to announce they are providing a new therapy to fight COVID in patients who've been recently diagnosed or exposed to someone who tested positive. Doc explained that the new therapy is called Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Therapy. Below is how and why, this new therapy works to prevent further COVID-19 symptoms within 10 or less of infection.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

LSU Vaccine Mandate: Students That Don’t Comply Will Be Unenrolled

Louisiana State University is taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously and in August notified their 25,856 students they planned to implement a vaccine mandate in the Fall. In an effort to notify and give students time to adjust to the new health and safety protocols the university sent out individual emails, posted forth-coming mandate rules and protocols online, and took to social media to get the word out.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Ivermectin Maker Says, We Have No Data It Is Safe To Treat COVID

Health officials are doing all they can to reach folks taking ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID. The National Poison Data System (NPDS), collects info from 55 poison control centers across the nation and reported there's been a 245% jump (from 133 to 459) in ivermectin reported exposures. Misinformation and disinformation concerning the use of the drug leading to overdoses and hospitalizations for poisoning. Stop using ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID is the overall message health officials are trying to get out. It is not safe!
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decline For 8 Days Straight

After reaching all-time record highs in August, COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining in Louisiana. In fact, Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined for the past eight days straight. According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) on Monday, there were 2,003 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized. That's down 66% from their previous report that showed 3,022 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

FDA To People Taking Ivermectin For COVID: You Are Not A Horse. Stop It!

Disinformation campaigns are the real pandemic in America. The deliberate and dangerous misinformation is killing people. It is responsible for mass confusion regarding the contagiousness and deadly effects of coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. Mislead by the wrong information people have started taking veterinary doses of ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
INDUSTRY
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy