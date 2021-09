Lucid Group was down 10.87% at $17.79 at last check Wednesday. Shares gapped down past support, but have since bounced back above the level. The $17 is an area the stock has been able to find support at before. This level held as support today and may again in the future. The $30 level is an area that has acted as resistance in the past and may again in the future.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO