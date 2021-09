This month’s cover story celebrates the changing landscape of the practice of gastroenterology and highlights many of the exceptional voices spearheading this charge. The article makes a powerful case that a diverse workforce will improve patient care, provide role models for the next generation of professionals in gastroenterology and result in greater physician retention in the field. These benefits of increased diversity are not lost on me as I embark on my new position as director of the University of Chicago’s Center for Endoscopic Research and Therapeutics (CERT), one of the few independent units for advanced endoscopy in the country.

