10 Questions for Alex Chertok
—from "Ever since Alzheimer's cut a hole in your pocket", Vol. 62, Issue 2 (Summer 2021) Tell us about one of the first pieces you wrote. I wrote a poem in middle school I called "My Dearest Dear," until recently still featured on what looked to be the first website ever made, in the voice of a mother watching her child grow up and out of his need for her. (I still remember these lines: "Your youth has faded to a speck so mere / In some distant land which is not clear / Within my heart, my dearest dear.") This was the only time I carried out Frost's dictum "No tears in the writer, no tears in the reader." And it worked: my mother cried when she read it. I don't think I've cried while composing a poem since. Is it possible for me to be a better poet now but have yet to write a better poem than that?massreview.org
