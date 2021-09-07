CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena to require proof of vaccination

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Kraken will require fans ages 12 and over to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend games this season. The Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena announced Tuesday that — in compliance with the mandate from Washington state — all guests ages 12 and over attending games, concerts and events will have to show proof of vaccination upon entry. Until the state issues further guidance, guests also will be required to wear a mask while attending events.

Eater

More Than 87 Percent of Survey Respondents Want Seattle to Require Vaccine Proof for Indoor Dining

As the summer winds down, the state of the Seattle restaurant industry is still in flux. Even though capacity restrictions were lifted at the end of June, the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant — combined with slowing vaccination rates — have led to a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations. A statewide mask mandate is back in place for all Washingtonians, whether fully vaccinated or not. And more than 140 restaurants and bars in the Seattle area have taken things a step further, requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test for entry.
SEATTLE, WA
ballparkdigest.com

Mariners to require proof of vaccination, masks during playoffs

The new protocols are the result of guidelines from Public Health — Seattle & King County announced today for a vaccine verification policy likely to take effect in October. Currently the Mariners are three games out in the Wild Card race. “The evidence is clear — vaccination is safe and...
MLB
Daily Evergreen

WSU to require proof of vaccination for football games

Today, WSU Athletics announced a new COVID-19 policy requiring everyone over 12 years old to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of a game. The new policy goes into effect in October. This follows similar announcements from the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Huskies, according to a WSU Athletics press release.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Washington State
The Spokesman-Review

Following lead of Kraken, UW and Sounders, Seahawks will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or negative test

The message is clear to all local sports fans: If you want to attend a game this fall, vax up and mask up. The Seattle Seahawks joined the UW Huskies, Sounders FC and Kraken in announcing Tuesday morning that fans will be required to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative test within 72 hours of a home game.
NFL
WPTV

Seattle fans must show proof of vaccine or test

SEATTLE -- Fans attending most pro sporting events in Seattle will soon be required to show proof they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they've tested negative for the virus. The NFL's Seahawks, MLS's Sounders, NHL's Kraken and MLB's Mariners, along with the University of Washington and Washington State University,...
SEATTLE, WA
the-rink.com

Kraken announce fan COVID-19 vaccine requirements, sign defenseman Cholowski

The Seattle Kraken continued to prepare for the start of their inaugural season yesterday by announcing their COVID-19 protocols for games at the Climate Pledge Arena as well as another player signing. According to a statement from the team:. In compliance with the mandate from Washington state, Climate Pledge Arena...
NHL
akbizmag.com

‘Bristol Bay Wild Market’ Brings Alaska Flavors to Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena

Bristol Bay Wild Market will join twelve other marketplaces in arena with wild, sustainably sourced seafood. Bristol Bay Native Corporation announced the brand new “Bristol Bay Wild Market” as the exclusive seafood marketplace inside the Climate Pledge Arena. The “Bristol Bay Wild Market” is a collaboration between BBNC, Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA), and Bristol Wild Seafood Company—three organizations rooted in Alaska that have come together to bring wild Alaska seafood and the rich cultural heritage of Bristol Bay to millions of arena visitors every year. While promotion of wild Bristol Bay sockeye salmon and pacific cod connects these partners, the preservation of Alaska marine habitats and culture unites them. That is why the marketplace is the perfect partner with the sustainability goals of Climate Pledge Arena.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kion546.com

Preds’ arena latest in NHL to require test or vaccination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. _ (AP) — The NHL’s Nashville Predators’ home arena will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test at least through Nov. 15. That makes the Predators the 14th NHL team using similar requirements. The Bridgestone Arena policy announced Monday applies to all events being held inside the facility. The Country Music Association awards show is scheduled for Nov. 10. Arena officials will announce at the start of each month whether that policy remains in place or is altered. Children 12 and under will have to either mask up or provide a negative test result.
NHL
987thebull.com

Washington State’s Expanded Mask Mandate Now In Place

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – As of Monday, anyone attending an outdoor event with 500 or more people in Washington state is required to wear a face-covering, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the mandate last week. Though outdoor events are considered to be lower risk for COVID-19...
WASHINGTON STATE
thevancougar.com

Op-Ed: Is WSU Vancouver prepared to reopen?

The beginning of any semester can be a stressful experience. When I began undergrad at WSU Vancouver in 2016, it was filled with its own anxieties; however, starting this upcoming semester as a graduate student has a much heavier weight. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, apprehension surrounding which building your classes were in or how hard your course load would be that semester was commonplace. But today I am worried more so for the demographics of people who continue to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and its uncontrolled spread. Worryingly, the sparse and vague communications with the WSU administration have only reinforced these fears.
VANCOUVER, WA
q13fox.com

No masks, but proof of vaccination required at Come Out Seattle block party

SEATTLE - Labor Day was the last of a three-day outdoor block party in Seattle’s Capitol Hill. Organizers of Come Out Seattle did not require guests to wear a mask during their free outdoor holiday weekend event, though King County would start a new mask mandate on September 7 at all outdoor gatherings of 500 people or more.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle Kraken will require vaccination for guests 12 and up

The Climate Pledge Arena and Seattle Kraken announced that all guests age 12 and older must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry. This requirement applies to all guests age 12 and older attending Kraken games, concerts, and events at Climate Pledge Arena. For now, guests are also required to wear a mask while attending events until guidance changes in Washington state.
SEATTLE, WA

