3 Trending Health Care Stocks For Your Watchlist Right Now. For investors navigating the stock market today, health care stocks would still be in fashion. Namely, the industry remains as vital to the general population as ever. Throughout the current pandemic, many names in the space have and continue to make massive strides in the operations. This would be the case from vaccine companies like Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) to retail pharmacy names like CVS Health (NYSE: CVS).

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO