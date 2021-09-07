CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s Top Speed selling Canadian LNG assets

Cover picture for the articleSale includes ISO containers used to export LNG to Southeast Asia [Image credit: Top Speed Energy]. Top Speed Energy Canada, a unit of Shanghai-based Top Speed Energy, has engaged Calgary’s Sayer Energy Advisors to assist it in the sale of its Canadian assets following the unexpected death of its founder earlier this year, Sayer said September 7.

