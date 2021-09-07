Standing guard in Sun Yat-Sen Park

An imperial guardian lion flanks a gate leading into Sun Yat-sen Park in Ulupalakua Thursday. In the background is a statue of Yat-sen’s brother Sun Mei. Sun Yat-sen (1866-1925) was the leader of the Chinese Nationalist Party and is considered the father of modern China. While in exile, including time on Maui, Sun Yat-sen and Sun Mei helped foment and plan the Revolution of 1911. Located on a hillside between Mile Markers 18 and 19 on Ulupalakua Road, the small bucolic park features other statuary, shaded picnic tables and educational plaques.