CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Standing guard in Sun Yat-Sen Park

Maui News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn imperial guardian lion flanks a gate leading into Sun Yat-sen Park in Ulupalakua Thursday. In the background is a statue of Yat-sen’s brother Sun Mei. Sun Yat-sen (1866-1925) was the leader of the Chinese Nationalist Party and is considered the father of modern China. While in exile, including time on Maui, Sun Yat-sen and Sun Mei helped foment and plan the Revolution of 1911. Located on a hillside between Mile Markers 18 and 19 on Ulupalakua Road, the small bucolic park features other statuary, shaded picnic tables and educational plaques.

www.mauinews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sun Yat Sen
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Tables#Lion

Comments / 0

Community Policy