Houlton, ME

Shires split with GSA in home opening soccer contests

By Joseph Cyr
thecounty.me
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOULTON, Maine — The Houlton boys and girls varsity soccer teams split their home openers with George Stevens Academy Saturday, with the Shire girls victorious 6-0, while the Houlton boys fell 6-3. Brian Barton was pressed into double-duty, coaching both the varsity boys and girls teams, as the Shires girls soccer coach Marinna Cameron was unable to attend Saturday’s game. According to Houlton Principal Tim Tweedie, Cameron was deemed a close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating from her job at the school and coaching duties.

