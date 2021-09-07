Collecting Rock Samples On Mars Isn’t Easy

Another historic accomplishment for the Perseverance Rover on the planet Mars. The first attempt to collect a rock sample on August 5th failed when the rock crumbled during the coring process. The experts say that there are two kinds of what they call “paver stones” that are littered over the Jezero Crater. They particularly looked at two types of paver stones. One is a light colored stone they call a “whaleback” and the second is a more orange colored “whaleback.” The second type is the one they chose for the first coring that failed.