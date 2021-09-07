‘I’ve never been treated so well’: Same-day cancer screening program helps reduce barriers

Researchers recommended a third SARS-CoV-2 vaccination dose for liver transplant recipients and patients with cirrhosis who have a low or absent serological response. “In initial clinical trials investigating the efficacy and safety of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, various immunocompromised or immunosuppressed patient populations (ie, patients with liver cirrhosis (LC) or LT recipients) were not included. However, markedly increased mortality due to COVID-19 has been described for both patient groups compared to the healthy population,” Darius F. Ruether, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany, and colleagues wrote. “Preliminary data showed that LT recipients might be less likely to reach seroconversion after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, but up to now few detailed data are available on patients with cirrhosis.”

