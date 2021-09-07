CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

‘I’ve never been treated so well’: Same-day cancer screening program helps reduce barriers

By Jennifer Byrne
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile on-site at a same-day cancer screening program he helped to implement, Timothy Craig Allen, MD, JD, FCAP, came across a crying woman. “I thought perhaps she had gotten some bad news,” Allen, professor and chair in the pathology department at University of Mississippi Medical Center, told Healio. “I asked her if I could help her, but it turned out she was crying out of happiness. She said, ‘I’ve never been treated so well.’ That really struck me.”

Study: 3 Lung Cancer Subtypes Can Arise Naturally In People Who've Never Smoked

Smoking causes most cases of lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. But 10-20% of lung cancer patients have never smoked. New research by the National Cancer Institute published in the journal Nature Genetics shows those cases likely stem from a buildup of natural mutations. Whole genome sequencing...
Same-day mammogram readings during COVID: reduced disparities, faster diagnoses

Leesburg, VA, September 9, 2021—According to ARRS’ American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), immediately reading screening mammograms during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic promises a new and improved paradigm—reducing care disparities, while increasing the speed of diagnostic workup. “The immediate-read screening mammography program reduced prior racial and ethnic disparities in same-day...
Increased incidence of early-onset colorectal cancer driven primarily by white individuals

Incidence of early-onset colorectal cancer has increased in the United States over the past 2 decades, but trends vary considerably by race and ethnicity, according to study results published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Researchers observed consistent increases in incidence across all younger age groups among white individuals, but smaller...
UKLS trial meta-analysis confirms that low dose CT screening for lung cancer reduces mortality

Low-dose CT lung cancer (LDCT) screening is associated with a 16 percent relative reduction in lung cancer mortality, when compared against a non-LDCT control arm, according to research presented by Professor John Field and the United Kingdom Cancer Screening Trial (UKLS) Team today at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer. The research will be published in The Lancet Regional Health-Europe.
Tyler Fire Department asks for help from city to reduce risk of cancer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters dedicate their lives to keeping us safe by putting themselves in harm’s way. The dangers of the job can be easily seen in fires and other emergencies that firefighters respond to. However, there is another risk that can’t be seen. The CDC cays cancer is...
Top in cardiology: Daily coffee consumption, self-prescribed statins

Recent data presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress revealed that people who drank up to 3 cups of coffee daily had a lower risk for death and incident stroke than non-coffee drinkers. A report on the data was the top story in cardiology last week. Another top story...
Anti-arrhythmic effects of SGLT2 inhibitors 'may be an alias for improving heart failure'

SGLT2 inhibitors may directly or indirectly impact factors associated with diabetes and atrial fibrillation/atrial flutter, according to a speaker at the Heart in Diabetes CME Conference. Stephen D. Wiviott, MD, senior investigator and chairman of the clinical events committee with the TIMI Study Group, cardiovascular medicine specialist at Brigham and...
Age, arterial hypertension predicts COVID-19 vaccine response in LT patients

Researchers recommended a third SARS-CoV-2 vaccination dose for liver transplant recipients and patients with cirrhosis who have a low or absent serological response. “In initial clinical trials investigating the efficacy and safety of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, various immunocompromised or immunosuppressed patient populations (ie, patients with liver cirrhosis (LC) or LT recipients) were not included. However, markedly increased mortality due to COVID-19 has been described for both patient groups compared to the healthy population,” Darius F. Ruether, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany, and colleagues wrote. “Preliminary data showed that LT recipients might be less likely to reach seroconversion after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, but up to now few detailed data are available on patients with cirrhosis.”
Dexpramipexole reduces eosinophils, improves lung function in moderate to severe asthma

In patients with moderate to severe eosinophilic asthma, treatment with dexpramipexole depleted blood and tissue eosinophils, which correlated with improvement in lung function, according to results of the phase 2 EXHALE trial. “Dexpramipexole is a drug that was originally developed in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. In the pivotal phase 2 and...
Wellness program helps firefighters battle stress, cancer and suicide risk

BERKELEY, Calif. - California is on track to have the largest fire season in its history with more than three times the number of acres burned compared to this time last year. For those on the fire lines of this year’s 7,200 wildfires that means little sleep, often weeks or more away from family and putting an extreme amount of physical stress on their bodies.
Families lack understanding of how patients on dialysis wish to approach end-of-life care

Families of patients undergoing dialysis demonstrated an incomplete understanding of how their relative with kidney failure would choose to approach end-of-life care, study results indicated. The findings show significant deficiencies in the current approach to planning for serious illness in this patient population, according to investigators, and highlight the “potential...
September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month; ‘Exciting’ Advancements in Treating this Cancer Have Been Made in Recent Years

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and gynecological oncologists tell SurvivorNet that right now is an exciting time for advancements in treating this type of cancer. PARP inhibitors are changing the way the disease is treated. Dr. Monica Vetter tells SurvivorNet that these drugs are typically used as maintenance therapy...
Study: Colon cancer risk extends to second- and third-degree relatives

Having second- or third-degree relatives with colorectal cancer increases a person's risk of developing the disease, according to the findings of a study led by researchers from the University at Buffalo and the University of Utah. Early colonoscopy screening is often recommended for first-degree relatives of someone diagnosed with early-onset—meaning...
No, Ivermectin Doesn’t Treat COVID-19: What to Do If You’ve Been Exposed

The disease COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, has resulted in hundreds of millions of illnesses and millions of deaths across the globe. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved or authorized several COVID-19 therapies that can help prevent or lessen the severity of the disease. These drugs and vaccines are safe and effective.
Atezolizumab regimen safe for resectable mesothelioma

Use of atezolizumab as part of neoadjuvant therapy and again as maintenance met predetermined safety criteria for patients with resectable pleural mesothelioma, according to study results. No grade 4 or higher treatment-related adverse events occurred, researchers reported at International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer World Conference on Lung...
VIDEO: Increased visceral adipose tissue links to decreased IBD remission

Higher visceral adipose tissue correlated with lower rates of inflammatory bowel disease remission among patients dosed with infliximab, vedolizumab or ustekinumab, according to Andres Yarur, MD, Medical College of Wisconsin. “A significant amount of patients with Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis experience partial or non-response to biologic therapy. This is...
Vitamin D May Protect Against Colorectal Cancer, New Research Finds

Vitamin D has been linked to reducing your risk of colorectal (or colon) cancer, according to new research in the journal Gastroenterology. Foods high in vitamin D include salmon, cheese, fortified dairy products, beef liver, and egg yolks. While simply stocking up on these foods may not be enough to...
