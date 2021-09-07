‘I’ve never been treated so well’: Same-day cancer screening program helps reduce barriers
While on-site at a same-day cancer screening program he helped to implement, Timothy Craig Allen, MD, JD, FCAP, came across a crying woman. “I thought perhaps she had gotten some bad news,” Allen, professor and chair in the pathology department at University of Mississippi Medical Center, told Healio. “I asked her if I could help her, but it turned out she was crying out of happiness. She said, ‘I’ve never been treated so well.’ That really struck me.”www.healio.com
Comments / 0