Black Americans are more likely to experience kidney failure and less likely to receive a transplant from a living donor than non-Black people. That racial disparity is a concern, said Dr. Lisa McElroy, MD, a transplant surgeon at Duke Health, because having a living donor can get you off dialysis sooner and help you improve your health and quality of life faster. Why the discrepancy between Black and non-Black patients? A lot has to do with a lack of information about the benefits of living donation and concerns about the health of the living donor. Here, Dr. McElroy explains what you should know if you need a kidney or are considering donating yours.

ADVOCACY ・ 14 DAYS AGO