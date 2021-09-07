Ryan Day Got Some Special Help For The Oregon Game

Cassius Winston’s NBA journey is far from over. With the 2021-22 season roughly a month away, the Michigan State product is ready to show what he can do at the pro level. Winston was undoubtedly one of the best guards in the country when he was at Michigan State, winning Big Ten Player of the Year in 2019. He was then selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 53rd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. His draft rights were then quickly traded to the Washington Wizards.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO