Ryan Day Got Some Special Help For The Oregon Game

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reached out to an Oregon legend on Sunday ahead of the Buckeyes’ marquee clash with the Ducks this Saturday. Day told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that he spoke with former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly on Sunday. Day considers Kelly a mentor. Kelly even tried to bring Day to Eugene when he was coaching the Ducks back in the day. Day said no because he didn’t want to move his family to the West Coast.

