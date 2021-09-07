Seahawks adjust Duane Brown's contract, ensuring left tackle will start Week 1, per report
A day after Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters that left tackle Duane Brown is " " for the team's season opener against the Colts on Sunday, the Pro Bowl offensive lineman cashed in on a reworked contract. According to ESPN, Seattle has adjusted Brown's current deal, which expires after the 2021 season, to pay more up front and add incentives that could increase the tackle's earnings to $12 million. Brown, who had been attending but not fully participating in practice in an effort to land a new deal, is now officially set to start as Russell Wilson's blind-side blocker in Week 1.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0