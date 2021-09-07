CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks adjust Duane Brown's contract, ensuring left tackle will start Week 1, per report

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters that left tackle Duane Brown is " " for the team's season opener against the Colts on Sunday, the Pro Bowl offensive lineman cashed in on a reworked contract. According to ESPN, Seattle has adjusted Brown's current deal, which expires after the 2021 season, to pay more up front and add incentives that could increase the tackle's earnings to $12 million. Brown, who had been attending but not fully participating in practice in an effort to land a new deal, is now officially set to start as Russell Wilson's blind-side blocker in Week 1.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Russell Wilson reacts to Seattle Seahawks' signing of Luke Willson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is anxious to start the regular season and is excited about the team's latest signing, a decision to bring back veteran tight end Luke Willson for another campaign. Willson, a fifth-round pick in 2013 by Seattle, spent five years with the franchise before signing with the Detroit Lions in 2018 and later making his return.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Wide Receiver

Just last season, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to make an under-the-radar move by adding former first-round wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. Unfortunately, he never played game for the Seahawks. He suffered a foot injury before the 2020 season kicked off and he wasn’t able to get on the field. After a...
NFL
On3.com

Duane Brown reveals conversation with Russell Wilson over offseason comments

Veteran tackle Duane Brown and Russell Wilson needed to clear the air in the offseason, after comments Wilson made back in February. Brown is back at practice for the Seattle Seahawks after re-structuring his contract for the upcoming season. The return of the Pro Bowl tackle has everyone in good spirits, especially the Seahawks signal-caller.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Russ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Trade Speculation

In-season blockbuster quarterback trades are extremely rare, but could we see one if things go downhill quickly in Seattle?. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks could look to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson if the 2021 season goes poorly. This likely wouldn’t happen until after the season, but if Seattle gets off to a disastrous start, perhaps it could happen sooner.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Meeting With 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly looking into a potential major addition to their defensive line. According to multiple reports, the NFC West franchise is meeting with eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins this week. Atkins, 33, played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-20. He made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Texans#American Football#Espn#Cbs Sports
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Seahawks 'counting on' Duane Brown playing in the opener: So will he?

RENTON, Wash. -- This was the encouraging scene Wednesday afternoon at Seattle Seahawks headquarters:. Speaking with reporters following practice, coach Pete Carroll expressed his most optimism yet that Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown will play in the team's Sept. 12 opener at the Indianapolis Colts. Some 50 yards away from the podium, there was Brown, running wind sprints up the berm that borders one of the practice fields at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
NFL
chatsports.com

Seahawks News And Rumors: Tre Flowers Starting At CB? Duane Brown Back Week 1? Bobby Wagner Injury?

Seattle Seahawks rumors and news today on Tre Flowers, Duane Brown, Cedric Ogbuehi going to injured reserve and Bobby Wagner’s injury is powered by Magic Spoon! Go to https://magicspoon.thld.co/Seahawks and save $5 off your first order! Seahawks rumors today include cornerback Tre Flowers starting at the right corner position after playing 11 games last season. Is that the best move for Seattle, given they also have Ahkello Witherspoon on the roster and just traded for Sidney Jones? Seattle Seahawks news also includes the expectation that Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown will be active for Week 1 after declining to participate in Seahawks practices up to this point due to his ongoing contract situation with the team.
NFL
chatsports.com

Quandre Diggs and Duane Brown End Holdouts Rejoin Seahawks

Unhappy with their contract situations, Duane Brown and Quandre Diggs elected to sit out training camp to make a statement to the Seattle Seahawks organization. Brown had been sitting out since training camp opened up, while Diggs has been sitting out since the week leading up to the Seahawks final preseason game. Both players returned to the Seahawks practice on Monday, where Pete Carrol confirmed that Brown would be starting in Week 1.
NFL
chatsports.com

Seahawks News & Rumors: Duane Brown Contract + Seahawks Injury News Ft. Tre Brown & Colby Parkinson

Seattle Seahawks news on today’s show is headlined by the Duane Brown contract restructure, as the Seahawks will give him more upfront money in the final year of his deal. Seahawks injury news today leading up to their NFL Week 1 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, as Tre Brown will miss a few weeks with a sprained knee. Colby Parkinson and Ryan Neal highlight have also been on the Seahawks injury report during the preseason. Finally, Meghan Payton breaks down the team’s stadium policies along with the latest Seahawks news and rumors on this edition of Seahawks Today! For more Seahawks news, rumors and more videos, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to our channel as we get closer to 23,000 subscribers: http://youtube.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Duane Brown Back at Practice for Seahawks Ahead of Opener

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After more than a month as a spectator, left tackle Duane Brown was on the field as a participant as game week finally arrived for the Seattle Seahawks. Brown may not have received exactly what he wanted during his month of watching practice. But the Seahawks appear to have the blindside protector of Russell Wilson satisfied enough for the start of the regular season. Brown “held-in” throughout training camp, opting not to participate in practice while seeking more security. Brown’s current contract expires at the end of the season.
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks add former Jets starting CB Bless Austin, per reports

The Seahawks are reportedly continuing to configure their cornerback room, with former Jets starter Bless Austin the latest to enter the picture. Dave Wyman, co-host of 710 ESPN Seattle’s Wyman and Bob and Seahawks Radio Network color commentator, reported during Q13 FOX’s broadcast of Seahawks Saturday Night that Seattle is signing the 25-year-old Austin. ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson wrote Sunday that a source has confirmed the signing to ESPN.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy