Severe Weather Statement issued for Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Sheboygan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FOR OZAUKEE...WASHINGTON...EAST CENTRAL DODGE AND SOUTHWESTERN SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES At 1136 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 17 miles east of Sheboygan to near Saukville, moving east at 70 mph. At 1130 AM CDT...law enforcement reported quarter size hail near Allenton. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include West Bend, Hartford, Grafton, Cedarburg, Port Washington, Jackson, Slinger, Saukville, Kewaskum, Belgium, Fredonia, Cedar Grove, Random Lake, Newburg, Hustisford, Iron Ridge, Addison, Rubicon, Woodland and Wayne. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH