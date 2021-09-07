12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Square: SQ. And retail traders should know. Looking at options activity for Square (NYSE:SQ) we detected 15 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60.0% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $3,759,439 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $713,030.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO