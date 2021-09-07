CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 7 days ago
Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock increased by 17.28% to $11.94 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares moved upwards by 14.39% to $2.86. As of 12:30 EST, Quhuo's stock is trading at a volume of 87.3K, which is 98.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.8 million.

