Black Friday gaming deals 2022 - the best offers from this year's mega-sale

With this year's Black Friday gaming deals now upon us (yes, they've already started), we've roused our bargain-hunters from their slumber in preparation for 2022's best discounts. What should we be looking out for, where are the top offers going to appear, and will we finally be able to get a darn PS5 console?

Because the team's been covering this sales event for quite some time, they don't need crystal balls or the power of foresight to predict what's coming in 2022's Black Friday gaming deals. We've seen savings of up to 50% on the year's hottest games before, and that means this is your chance to catch up on anything you've missed in the last few months. Hardware (like headsets and SSDs) is also guaranteed to be significantly reduced.

To make the most of these offers, check out the hints and tips listed below. No matter which platform you play on, they'll help you prepare for Black Friday gaming deals 2022.

Early Black Friday gaming deals - USA

WD BLACK SN850 PS5 SSD (1TB) | $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - As the most popular PS5 SSD, and potentially one of the best, this reduction is one of the highlights for the early Black Friday gaming deals. We've only ever seen it cheaper once (when it hit $129.99), so this is probably one of the best opportunities you'll get to upgrade your console's memory.

Nintendo Switch OLED + $75 gift card | $349.99 at Dell

Save $75 - While this isn't strictly a 'saving' per-se, you are still essentially getting a free $75 for your trouble to spend at Dell. Lovely.

WD BLACK P40 external SSD (1TB) | $179.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you'd rather not mess about with breaking open the console when it comes to PS5 storage, this SSD is hands down the best option. WD's Black range is also well known to be amongst the best of the best, so getting it for what is only $10 or so off its lowest price is a promising start to the early Black Friday gaming deals.

Xbox Series X (Refurbished) | $499.99 $469.99 at Microsoft

Save $30 - Yep, that's money off a Series X console. OK, so it's not brand-spanking new. But unless you're opting for a bundle, there's no other way to save on an Xbox Series X at the moment.

3 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | $44.99 $28.09 at CDKeys

Save $17 - CDKeys is always our go-to for subscription codes like this, and although we've seen prices go lower in the past, it's still an aggressively good early Black Friday gaming deal because of the $16.90 you're saving.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core | $129.99 $114.99 at Newegg

Save $15 - So long as you use the promo code 4BFBY826, you can get a very rare $15 discount on the new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. This gamepad isn't seeing sales anywhere else, so it's worth grabbing in the early Black Friday gaming deals.

Oculus Quest 2 + Beat Saber + 3 months YouTube Premium free | $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Reductions on the Oculus Quest 2 almost never happen, so getting a free game (which is one of the best in the Oculus library, by the way) along with a bonus few months of YouTube Premium is a pretty sweet deal.

Alien: Fate of the Nostromo | $29.99 $14.69 at Amazon

Save $15 - That's the cheapest we've ever seen this Alien tabletop game, and because it's such a fun co-op experience (but isn't overly complicated), it shoots to the top of our list of the best Black Friday gaming deals.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $20 - It may be an older game now, but Breath of the Wild is still comfortably one of the Switch's best. And seeing as it barely shifts from its MSRP of $59.99, this is one of the better early Black Friday gaming deals for Switch gamers.

Pokemon Legends Arceus | $59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 - Pokemon Legends Arceus has dropped down to around $50 in the past, but we hadn't seen it dip as low as this before. That makes its current $15 discount one to take advantage of if you've yet to try the unusual Pokemon game.

Betrayal at House on the Hill (3rd edition) | $55.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - One of our favorite games is currently on offer for the early Black Friday gaming deals, so we'd highly recommend taking a look if you've not tried Betrayal before.

Early Black Friday gaming deals - UK

Xbox Series X (refurbished) | £449.99 £419.99 at Microsoft

Save £30 - Short of getting a bundle, the only way to save on the new Xbox console is by getting it refurbished direct from Microsoft. We're not sure how long this offer will last, so don't sleep on it if you wanted the system for less.

3 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | £32.99 £23.99 at CDKeys

Save £9 - We're big fans of CDKeys thanks to its regular offers, and now it's got another tempting one for Game Pass Ultimate to kick off this year's early Black Friday gaming deals. You're saving £9 on your subscription overall, which isn't bad going considering how much cool stuff there is on the service right now.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II | £69.99 £58 at Amazon

Save £12 - If you want to get the latest Call of Duty for as little as possible, this is the offer for you. That's the cheapest it's ever been, and we haven't seen it for less anywhere else.

Nintendo Switch OLED + FIFA 23 + 256GB memory card | £339 at Currys

Save £45 - Want to grab Nintendo's home-handheld hybrid but also make your money go further? This is probably the best offer you'll find in the early Black Friday gaming deals, saving you approximately £45 compared to paying for everything separately.

Pokemon Scarlet / Violet | £49.99 £39.99 with code STARTER20 at Currys

Save £10 - Wait a minute, is that a saving on the new Pokemon game? Use promo code STARTER20 for the full saving at checkout, getting you 20% off overall. A steal by any other name.

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) + Beat Saber | £399 at Amazon

Save $22 - Be quick and you'll snag a free copy of Beat Saber to go with your shiny new Oculus Quest 2 headset. Both Amazon and Currys are giving away this offer, so you can choose whichever of the two retailers you'd prefer.

Black Friday gaming deals - FAQ

When will Black Friday gaming deals start?

If there's one thing you can always guarantee about Black Friday gaming deals, it's when they take place - they traditionally occur after Thanksgiving and on the very last Friday of November. In other words, we can expect 2022's savings to happen on November 25 .

Well, sort of. Although the best price cuts will be held back until the day itself, the reductions kick off much earlier than that. Indeed, you can expect them to get going from mid-November and will usually roll into the Cyber Monday gaming deals just before December. Basically, keep your eyes peeled.

Should you wait for the Black Friday gaming deals?

Yes, you should definitely hold fire on any purchases until the Black Friday gaming deals kick off at the end of November. Like all tech, games get significant price cuts throughout the event and many items hit all-time lows. That includes everything from the latest PS5 titles to Xbox consoles, so there's little benefit to jumping the gun here.

However, on the flip-side of that, you'll need to be quick when the sales roll around. They can sell out quickly, and many form blink-and-you'll-miss-it 'Lightning Deals' on Amazon. In other words, stay alert throughout the week of Black Friday - getting the best reductions will depend on it.

Where will the best Black Friday gaming deals be?

Almost everyone tries to get in on Black Friday each year, so you can be sure that any retailer you visit will have price cuts of some description. Still, some are better than others. In our experience, these are the stores to prioritize:



USA



- Amazon: Usually the best for gaming discounts overall

- Dell: Offers a surprising variety of laptop discounts

- Best Buy: Offers surprisingly good PC peripheral deals

- Walmart: Good for general console game discounts

- Microsoft: Great for cheap Xbox games and accessories

- CDKeys: Heavy discounts on PC games

- Newegg: Excellent for PC components

- Gamestop: Regularly offers console bundles and merch discounts



UK



- Amazon: Traditionally the most reliable for variety and price-cuts

- Dell: Good for variety and powerful gaming laptop builds

- Currys: Great for Switch console bundles and general game deals

- Very: Regular discounts on games, consoles, and accessories

- Argos: Low prices often with same day delivery

- The Game Collection: Frequently has some of the best game prices

- CDKeys: Some of the best prices going on PC games

- Game: Big savings on merch and pre-owned games

Black Friday gaming deals - what to expect

While Black Friday video game deals themselves get plenty of airtime, accessories receive the lion's share. Headsets, hard drives, and more are typically cut by huge amounts during the sale, and that makes it the best time to grab any peripherals you've had your eye on.

The best offers often feature subscription services like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass, though. These always seem to get money off toward the end of November (as was the case again in 2021), and it's a great opportunity to renew your membership - or start a new one - ahead of the new year.

We've listed a few specifics based on platform below.

PlayStation: If you have any gaps in your game library from the past year or so, the Black Friday gaming deals offer you a chance to catch up. Everything from hot new releases to old favorites are discounted throughout the event, and those reductions are only matched by accessories for the platform (e.g. headsets and internal SSDs, which always get best-of-year offers). Oh, and don't forget about services like PlayStation Plus either. It's not unusual to see them drop in price during November.

Xbox: Games are star of the show in annual Black Friday gaming deals on Xbox. Both new and old titles from the last few years get dramatic cuts, so November is the perfect opportunity to try out anything you missed. Similarly, headsets and hard drives are worth looking into as well. These essential bits of kit get very decent savings, to the point that we'd actually hold off purchasing them until Black Friday rolls around. And as we said above, keep an eye out for services like Game Pass. It's not uncommon to see discounts on them around this time.

Nintendo: Even though official gear gets discounted in the Black Friday gaming deals, we usually enjoy a lot more reductions on third-party accessories like controllers from PowerA (the same is true of headsets, not to mention cases). There are usually some good Nintendo Switch bundles too. While these are snapped up fast and don't always include the very latest games, they're excellent value for money and make the perfect starter set for Nintendo's console. Speaking of games, these are normally slashed in price as well so it's a good time to fill up your shelf with the console's back-catalogue. Just don't expect loads of money off - the best we can usually hope for is $10 to $20.

PC: It's all about hardware for PC gamers. Keyboards, mice, headsets, and mics from across the spectrum get massive reductions of up to 60% or more, while prebuilt rigs also drop a few hundred dollars on the regular. In much the same way, laptops are worthy contenders for a saving. These machines receive some of the most noteworthy discounts of Black Friday, and those reductions are available everywhere from Amazon to Newegg. Considering the high price of the top gaming laptops to start with, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to buy them as a result.

Will there be PS5 and Xbox Series X Black Friday gaming deals?

Discounts on PS5 or Xbox Series X games and accessories are a given for this year's Black Friday gaming deals, but we wouldn't count on reductions for the consoles themselves. They're selling much too well for that, and we can't imagine a price cut will land until smaller, slimmer versions of the machines hit shelves at some point in the future.

That said, a PS5 or Xbox Series X stock drop during the sales event is likely. While they'll still be hard to find due to component shortages and increased demand, we tend to get stock for both systems at least once a week so can imagine retailers holding some aside for Black Friday itself. Just don't expect them to last long...

Last year's best Black Friday gaming deals

Digital Xbox games up to 67% off at Microsoft

The Black Friday gaming deals officially arrived with a bang at Microsoft, and you can save yourself up to 67% off many, many digital titles. That included everything from Guardians of the Galaxy to Forza, but the real headline is that Game Pass members were able to save even more.



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save 50% - Because this game practically came out of nowhere and was fantastic, getting such a massive $30 saving on it was big news. It sold out at Amazon as a result, highlighting how you've got to be quick when it comes to Black Friday gaming deals.



UK price: £59.99 £34.99 at Amazon



Razer BlackShark V2 X | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save 42% - The BlackShark V2 ranks as one of the best headsets from Razer in recent years, and the X edition is a slightly more affordable alternative that's still fantastic. This price drop was a steal as a result.



UK price: £59.99 £35.99 at Amazon



WD Black 950 (500GB) | $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save 33% - The base WD Black 950 SSD received a very healthy discount of $50 during last year's Black Friday gaming deals. Because it's compatible with the PS5 and PS4 (not to mention Xbox, PC, or Mac), this is a flexible option that'll help take the load off your console's internal memory.



UK price: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon



Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8: Deluxe + 3 months Nintendo Switch Online | $299.99 at Best Buy

This offer was one of the early highlights of the Black Friday gaming deals. It offered fantastic value overall.



UK price: £259.99 at Nintendo Store



Up to 60% off Nintendo Switch games at GameStop

Considering how rarely Switch games go on offer, this sale wasn't to be missed. Discounts included everything from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, so there was a lot of quality on offer.



Gaming sales are some of the best on offer during Black Friday, and they aren't limited to one platform; we can look forward to Black Friday PS5 deals , Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals , and Black Friday Xbox Series X deals over the course of November. Unsurprisingly, this tech-heavy event will also be one to watch if you're hunting down Black Friday gaming PC deals or Black Friday gaming laptop deals . Those devices usually get the most scene-stealing discounts.