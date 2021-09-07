Simone Biles Sparked An Important Dialogue About Mental Health. If I May Though, I Would Like To Steer The Conversation Back To What Wind Is

Sunisa Lee is joining Dancing With the Stars for season 30, and she already has the support of one of her teammates. During an interview with People, Simone Biles, who previously competed on the show during season 24, shared how excited she was for Lee to join the cast. In fact, Biles thinks Lee has what it takes to win the Mirrorball Trophy. "I think she'll do really well," Biles said. "I think America will fall in love with her because she has such an inspiring story." Though Biles hasn't had a chance to give Lee any advice, she definitely plans to tune into the show and cheer her on from afar. "I wish her the best, we're definitely going to be watching her as we tour," she said, referencing the Gold Over America tour.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO