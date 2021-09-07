Simone Biles Sparked An Important Dialogue About Mental Health. If I May Though, I Would Like To Steer The Conversation Back To What Wind Is
Sometimes a single act of courage can wind up shifting perspectives across the entire world, and Simone Biles’ brave decision to withdraw from several gymnastic events during the Tokyo Olympics out of consideration for her own well-being sparked an important and frankly long-overdue dialogue about how our society treats mental health. If I may though, I would like to steer the conversation back around to what wind is.clickhole.com
