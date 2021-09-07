CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Simone Biles Sparked An Important Dialogue About Mental Health. If I May Though, I Would Like To Steer The Conversation Back To What Wind Is

By Carl Flowers
clickhole.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes a single act of courage can wind up shifting perspectives across the entire world, and Simone Biles’ brave decision to withdraw from several gymnastic events during the Tokyo Olympics out of consideration for her own well-being sparked an important and frankly long-overdue dialogue about how our society treats mental health. If I may though, I would like to steer the conversation back around to what wind is.

clickhole.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

The Story Behind Simone Biles’s Three-In-One, 88-Pound Met Gala Gown

“How do I feel in the dress? It’s definitely heavy, but I feel beautiful, strong, and empowered,” Simone Biles said yesterday at her final fitting for her Met Gala 2021 dress. Designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area, the three-in-one outfit consists of a hand-embellished skirt covered in Swarovski crystals and weighing 88 pounds; a mini dress underneath; and a glittering black catsuit decorated to look like a starry night’s sky (though each of the stars are really Athleta’s logo, the Chi).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Amomama

Meet Simone Biles' Ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin Who Was Once Part of US National Gymnastics Team

Famous American Olympian Simone Biles was with her ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin for over two years. Here's everything you need to know about the hunky elite athlete. Simone Biles used to proudly share photos of herself with ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin on Instagram before deleting them all after their breakup. The Olympic gold medalist has since moved on with her life, recently celebrating her first-year anniversary with fellow athlete Jonathan Owens.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Glamour

Simone Biles's Met Gala 2021 Dress Was So Intricate Six Men Had to Help Carry It

Hot off her appearance at the VMAs, Simone Biles just made her Met ball debut on the Met gala 2021 red carpet. And it was quite the entrance. The gymnast's silver train was so massive that it had to be carried up the steps by a team of six men (yes, really). Biles described her AREA x Athleta dress, which consists of a black bodysuit with star details and the aforementioned massive train, as having “flexibility from mat to Met.” She also revealed that it weighs a whopping 88 pounds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Simone Biles Looks Like a Disney Princess at the MTV VMAs 2021

Simone Biles attended the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday, September 12, and she looked gorgeous in a one-strap baby pink dress. In fact, I’d venture to say she was channeling a Disney princess. An Olympic-medal-winning Disney princess. See the look for yourself below. The 2021 MTV VMAs ceremony was the...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Reveals She Has ‘Never’ Cheated on a Partner Amid Jonathan Owens Romance

Dedicated. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles revealed that she has “never” cheated on a partner before during an Instagram Q&A session on Wednesday, September 1. Amid a “Never Have I Ever” game with fans via her Instagram Stories, the 24-year-old responded to a follower’s inquiry as to whether or not she has ever been unfaithful in a relationship. She circled “no” on the Q&A template photo she was using for the questions and added, “Too loyal [and] WAY too obsessed.” She also included the loved-up, sparkle and woozy face emoji.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Conception#Gymnastics#Birds#American#Atlanteans#French
mediaite.com

Howard Stern Invokes Simone Biles’ Mental Health to Slam Critics of His Epically Long Vacation: ‘I Didn’t Even Quit’

Howard Stern is back from his epically long summer vacation and he’s desperately trying to stop critics from making him feel bad about taking a more than two-month break. “Over the summer – that Olympic star, the girl who said she got the twisties,” Stern recalled, with help from his co-host Robin Quivers who confirmed he was referencing US gymnast “Simone Biles.”
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Perfect Score! Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Slays the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos

Perfect (fashion) score! Simone Biles slayed the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13. The Olympic gymnast, 24, wore a three-piece Area and Athleta look that consisted of a black fitted, long-sleeved bodysuit covered in silver stars with a white, cloud-like skirt and bodice. Her starry night sky-inspired ensemble perfectly fit the 2021 Met Gala’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme. During an interview with KeKe Palmer for Vogue, Simone revealed the entire outfit weighed a whopping 88 pounds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
POPSUGAR

To the Surprise of No One, Simone Biles's VMAs Appearance Deserves Multiple Gold Medals

Simone Biles is ready to have herself a night. The superstar athlete stopped by the Barclays Center for the 2021 MTV VMAs, and she was glowing with excitement. Simone posed for photos on the red carpet in a classic one-shouldered pink gown with a leg slit. She will be introducing Doja Cat for her performance, and during the preshow, she said she was more nervous to present than she was for some of her biggest gymnastics competitions. "It's like a little bit out of my element," Simone said sweetly. Well, we know if they gave out gold medals for presenting, she'd be sure to get one. We also know her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, is most definitely cheering her on from home. Check out photos from Simone's night at the VMAs ahead.
CELEBRITIES
SHAPE

Simone Biles Made Her Met Gala Debut In a Stunning 88-Pound Gown

Simone Biles' post-Olympic tour took a glamorous turn on Monday when the four-time gold medalist made her Met Gala debut. For Monday's star-studded event, which celebrated the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Biles wore an Area x Athleta design from Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk, according to Vogue. The three-looks-in-one piece included a Swarovski crystal-embellished skirt that weighed 88 pounds(!), a mini dress underneath, and a black bodysuit sprinkled with stars to resemble the sky, according to Vogue.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Had the Sweetest Reaction to Sunisa Lee Joining DWTS: "I Wish Her the Best"

Sunisa Lee is joining Dancing With the Stars for season 30, and she already has the support of one of her teammates. During an interview with People, Simone Biles, who previously competed on the show during season 24, shared how excited she was for Lee to join the cast. In fact, Biles thinks Lee has what it takes to win the Mirrorball Trophy. "I think she'll do really well," Biles said. "I think America will fall in love with her because she has such an inspiring story." Though Biles hasn't had a chance to give Lee any advice, she definitely plans to tune into the show and cheer her on from afar. "I wish her the best, we're definitely going to be watching her as we tour," she said, referencing the Gold Over America tour.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mirror

Simone Biles hits back at Piers Morgan over Olympics 'quit' jibe

Simone Biles has hit back at criticism she received over the summer after pulling out of events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics over concern for her own mental health. Many questioned the American's choice to miss events during the Games, with a minority including controversial former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan criticising her and accusing her of letting her country down.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and More Olympians Go for the Gold at 2021 Met Gala

As if we didn't already feel wildly inferior to the athletic prowess of our favorite Olympians, they're also continuing to prove their fashion mettle as well. During the 2021 Met Gala, which took place on Monday, Sept. 13, a number of Olympic athletes—some who competed during the 2020 Tokyo Games, and others who participated in years' past—looked right at home on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy