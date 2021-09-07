CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evers sets torrid pace on pardons, simplifies applications

By SCOTT BAUER
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has been granting pardons at a torrid pace after his predecessor didn't issue any for eight years, and has announced new moves to streamline and simplify the pardon application process. Evers announced 71 additional pardons Tuesday, bringing his total since taking office...

Evers pardons 71, announces changes to application process

MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced changes to his process for issuing criminal pardons Tuesday. Under an executive order, the chair of the Pardon Advisory Board can send an application directly to Evers without a board hearing if the applicant committed a nonviolent crime only, and enough time has passed since the conviction.
Gov. Tony Evers grants 71 more pardon requests

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has been granting pardons at a torrid pace after his predecessor didn't issue any for eight years, and has announced new moves to streamline and simplify the pardon application process. Evers announced 71 additional pardons Tuesday, bringing his total since taking office less...
Evers on pace for record pardons, activists push for more

Gov. Tony Evers gathered alongside members of the state’s Pardon Advisory Board and individuals who’ve received recent pardons at the Crossroads Collective in Milwaukee. Evers called the Tuesday morning gathering a celebration, not just for those present, but also for the more than 260 people who’ve received pardons under the Evers administration.
Wisconsin pardon process expanded; Gov. Evers grants 71 more

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has been granting pardons at a torrid pace after his predecessor didn't issue any for eight years and has announced new moves to streamline and simplify the pardon application process. Evers announced 71 additional pardons Tuesday, bringing his total since taking office less than...
Evers announces COVID testing requirement for state workers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers' administration issued an order Tuesday requiring all executive branch workers who haven't submitted their COVID-19 vaccination status to their supervisors or aren't fully vaccinated to undergo weekly testing. The mandate will go into effect Oct. 18 and apply to all executive branch employees,...
The Race To Replace GOP Sen. Ron Johnson In Wisconsin Begins With Mandela Barnes

Nine months ago, Mandela Barnes received an unexpected phone call from Ron Klain, President Joe Biden’s chief of staff, asking him if he was interested in potentially becoming the president’s national climate adviser. Barnes, elected Wisconsin’s first Black lieutenant governor in the Democrats’ blue-wave 2018 election cycle, obviously did not...
Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
Democrats wanted Trump gone. Now they want him on the ballot.

LOS ANGELES — Democrats are growing confident that California Gov. Gavin Newsom will prevail in Tuesday's recall election, averting political disaster by energizing liberal voters. Across the country, his party is paying close attention to how he's doing it: Warning Democrats that if they stay home, Donald Trump and his agenda will prevail.
Report: 'Unknown' Ballots in Georgia, Pennsylvania Surpass Biden's Margin of Victory There

Georgia and Pennsylvania, two of the most closely contested states in last year’s presidential election, both logged a high number of unaccounted-for mail-in ballots, according to new reports from an election watchdog group. The Public Interest Legal Foundation determined this week that Pennsylvania had 15,175 undeliverable mail-in ballots and 425,606...
The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
