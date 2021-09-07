CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Milwaukee, Waukesha by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 11:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Milwaukee; Waukesha The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Milwaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin Southern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1145 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Okauchee Lake to near Lake Koshkonong, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Delafield and Wales around 1150 AM CDT. Waukesha and Pewaukee around 1155 AM CDT. New Berlin, Brookfield, Palmyra and Brookfield around 1200 PM CDT. Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and Elm Grove around 1205 PM CDT. West Milwaukee, Ottawa and North Prairie around 1210 PM CDT. Mukwonago and Milwaukee Hoan Bridge around 1215 PM CDT. Vernon around 1220 PM CDT. Big Bend around 1225 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include State Fair Park, Waterville, Marquette University, Mitchell Park Domes, Milwaukee Co Zoo, Miller Park, Genesee Depot, Genesee, Milwaukee South Shore Park and Maier Festival Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Severe Thunderstorms#Wisconsin#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Elm Grove#Mukwonago#Milwaukee Hoan Bridge#Marquette University#Milwaukee Co Zoo#Genesee Depot
The Associated Press

Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Comic Norm Macdonald, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer who was “Weekend Update” host during the 1990s, has died. Macdonald, who was 61, died Tuesday after a nine-year battle with cancer that he kept private, according to Brillstein Entertainment Partners, his management firm in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy