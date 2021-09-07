CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 | Is the Speck Presidio Clear Case really Perfect? [Review]

By Jason Million
gstylemag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, when I got my Galaxy Z Fold 2 last year, I went to check some of my favorite case companies and a bunch didn’t carry any for my device. One of those unfortunately was Speck. This time around though with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 they have developed the Presidio Perfect Clear case for Samsung’s new foldable. After a bit over a week on and off with the case I can let you know if Speck’s 1st attempt at a foldable case was a smart one.

gstylemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

Samsung Announced A New Phone That Costs Just $155

Samsung has announced a new smartphone that is priced at just $155. The device in question is the Galaxy A03s. This smartphone has been announced in one market only, for now, but it may reach more markets soon. The device dropped in India. As you can see, in the provided...
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 gets better with the latest firmware update

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is the company’s one of most affordable earbuds that you can buy right now. The Buds 2 offers a range of useful features that are usually found in flagship-tier earbuds. And with the arrival of the latest firmware update, the Galaxy Buds 2 gets even better.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casing#Microban#Google Pay
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera specs detailed in new leak

A new leak has shed light on the camera specs of Samsung's next-gen flagships. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to feature a similar quad-camera setup as its predecessor, with a 108MP main sensor. The standard Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus models will apparently come with triple rear cameras with...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Nobody should buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s official S Pen Case

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is here, the newest premium foldable from Samsung. Perhaps you’ve even just received your shiny preorder device in the mail. The phone itself is great, definitely the best foldable yet. Samsung is also known for putting out a bevy of accessories with each flagship launch. In general, Samsung accessories tend to be well built with a number of useful features. At Samsung Unpacked, Samsung did unveil the S Pen Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, a flip case that not only protected the new foldable but also had a storage area for the S Pen Fold Edition. Unfortunately, this new Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip Cover with S Pen is neither well-built nor useful.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
Android Headlines

One UI 3.1.1 For Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Flip & Z Flip 5G Rolling Out Globally

Samsung Tuesday confirmed that all its older foldables — the original Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 — will receive the One UI 3.1.1 update in the coming days. The rollout began immediately for the US variants. The new update is now available to these devices in many other regions across the world.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

How to use ‘Protect Battery’ feature on Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not be the battery beast we were hoping it was going to be. However, that hasn’t stopped Samsung from implementing software tweaks to not only keep your phone going throughout the day but also to help improve the lifespan of your foldable wonder. With...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Galaxy Z Fold 3 survives Allstate drop and dunk tests

It may be $200 cheaper this year, but there’s no denying that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 still surpasses regular smartphones of the same specs when it comes to price. You are, of course, paying for materials and technologies revolving around that foldable display, but that may also be a cause for great concern when it comes to durability. Samsung made big claims about the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s increased ruggedness, and while JerryRigEverything already put that to the test, SquareTrade’s Allstate has come up with more brutal ways to verify Samsung’s boast.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Display Is The First-Ever To Survive DropBot

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 display is the first-ever to survive Allstate Protection Plan’s DropBot. The company conducts drop tests every year, with the drop bot, to test smartphone displays. Well, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 actually shined in this test, which is a positive surprise. The Galaxy Z...
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Review: Perfect for Samsung’s ecosystem

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is Samsung’s successor to last year’s Galaxy Watch 3, a wearable that I called the “premium Android smartwatch.” While the South Korean company has done a lot to make its latest smartwatch different from several of its predecessors, it’s still the same in many ways.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Galaxy Z Fold 3 teardown videos reveal water resistance secrets

Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, this year’s foldable headliner almost looks like an incremental upgrade rather than a revolutionary one, at least if you don’t consider the “optional” S Pen. The small improvements, however, add up to make the Galaxy Z Fold 3 one of the most durable phones in the market, despite its seemingly fragile design and display. One of the biggest upgrades is the IPX8 rating that sounds almost impossible for such a device. Fortunately, JerryRigEverything and iFixit have taken apart the $1,800 phone to reveal Samsung’s hydrophobic secrets.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

These are the Best Galaxy Z Fold 3 Full Cases on the market: Spigen, Ringke, and more!

Foldable phones are more fragile than their traditional counterparts. So it isn’t surprising you would want a case to protect a phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, especially given its steep pricing. However, the foldable form factor presents several challenges to designing a case, so various cases on the market cover the Galaxy Z Fold 3 either partly or wholly. In this guide, we’ve selected the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 full cases.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22 Series To Launch In January, As Planned

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is on track for a January launch, it seems. This information comes from The Elec, a Korean publication. The Galaxy S22 expected to launch in January, as planned. As most of you know, the Galaxy S21 series launched in January last year. That was the...
CELL PHONES
gstylemag.com

What Is ‘DSLR Quality’?

Today, one of the biggest marketing claims in many imaging products is the promise of “DSLR quality” images. But what exactly does this mean? If you read further, many of these products make this claim almost exclusively based on megapixel count. An undisclosed imaging sensor, an unnamed processor, but a highlighted 20-megapixel readout. Smartphones have notoriously been sold to the public in a very similar fashion – many going so far as to say you can replace your actual camera with your smartphone. The question really becomes, should you?
ELECTRONICS
droid-life.com

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review: Awesome If This is What You Want

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 was a phone I thoroughly enjoyed, thanks to major improvements over the original and the fact that we were living during a time where sitting on the couch, not stepping into a public toxic death plume of air was the norm. It was the ultimate stay-at-home phone when we were at home a lot. But now it’s a year later, the world is trying to move forward and find a sense of not-at-home-all-the-time activities. Does a big ass foldable still work?
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy