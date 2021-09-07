Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 | Is the Speck Presidio Clear Case really Perfect? [Review]

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is here, the newest premium foldable from Samsung. Perhaps you’ve even just received your shiny preorder device in the mail. The phone itself is great, definitely the best foldable yet. Samsung is also known for putting out a bevy of accessories with each flagship launch. In general, Samsung accessories tend to be well built with a number of useful features. At Samsung Unpacked, Samsung did unveil the S Pen Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, a flip case that not only protected the new foldable but also had a storage area for the S Pen Fold Edition. Unfortunately, this new Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip Cover with S Pen is neither well-built nor useful.

