Spencer, King Richard, Benedetta, Last Night in Soho and The French Dispatch among the big hitters as London Film Festival announces full line-up
As the flashbulbs begin to dim from the Venice Film Festival, the The 65th BFI London Film Festival has taken the baton and unveiled its full programme for October’s celebration of cinema, featuring some well-received carry-overs such as Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, as well as opening night gala The Harder They Fall, and Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, which brings the curtain down on proceedings.www.flickeringmyth.com
