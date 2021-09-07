Spencer, King Richard, Benedetta, Last Night in Soho and The French Dispatch among the big hitters as London Film Festival announces full line-up

"This is the closest most people ever get to their dreams." Focus Features has released a second trailer for Edgar Wright's London horror-thriller titled Last Night in Soho, opening in October. It just premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival (read our review) to great early buzz. This psychological horror is inspired by other great British horror films, like Nicolas Roeg's Don't Look Now and Polanski's Repulsion. A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences. The exquisite cast stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, along with Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Terrence Stamp, and Jessie Mei Li. I recently caught this in Venice and really enjoyed it, it's something new from Edgar but just as great as all of his previously films. He warns that this trailer shows a lot - if you want to steer clear & save reveals for when you catch the film.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO