Movies

Spencer, King Richard, Benedetta, Last Night in Soho and The French Dispatch among the big hitters as London Film Festival announces full line-up

By Matt Rodgers
flickeringmyth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the flashbulbs begin to dim from the Venice Film Festival, the The 65th BFI London Film Festival has taken the baton and unveiled its full programme for October’s celebration of cinema, featuring some well-received carry-overs such as Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, as well as opening night gala The Harder They Fall, and Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, which brings the curtain down on proceedings.

SFGate

Telluride Film Festival Lineup Includes 'Belfast,' 'King Richard' and 'Spencer'

Celebrating its 48th edition, the Telluride Film Festival announced its official programming selections, which include world premieres of Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon,” Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard.”. Also on the docket are Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost...
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

Telluride Film Festival Announces Full 2021 Program Lineup

The Telluride Film Festival, presented by the National Film Preserve, has announced its official program selections for its 48th edition in Telluride, Colorado, which will take place from Thursday, September 2nd, through Monday, September 6th. TFF will screen more than 80 feature films, short films and revival programs representing 29 countries, along with special artist tributes, conversations, panels, student programs and festivities. Here are the full slate of new feature films scheduled to play in its main program...
MOVIES
Derrick

For Edgar Wright, ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a dark valentine

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Director Edgar Wright loves London. It’s been his home for over 25 years. But he fears it too sometimes. It’s a complicated relationship. But it’s that tension fuels “Last Night in Soho,” a psychological thriller that he calls his “dark valentine to Soho.” The film is having its world premiere Saturday night at the Venice International Film Festival, where it’s debuting out of competition.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘King Richard,’ ‘Cyrano,’ ‘C’mon C’mon’ to Premiere at Telluride Film Festival

Mike Mills’ Joaquin Phoenix drama “C’mon C’mon,” Joe Wright’s adaptation of the Broadway musical “Cyrano” and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard,” with Will Smith in the story of the tennis-titan Williams sisters and their father, Richard, are among the films that will play at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, Telluride organizers announced on Wednesday.
MOVIES
Person
Paul Verhoeven
Person
Andrea Arnold
Person
Joanna Hogg
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Kate Hudson
cineuropa.org

Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho [ + ] , a completely mental tale of retro fashion and a past that refuses to leave, even when asked very nicely, is the sort of film that’s supposed to mostly entertain its maker. A bit like Grindhouse, that odd experiment by Rodriguez and Tarantino – where Edgar Wright was also invited along for the ride, delivering a fake trailer for Don’t – the film, screening out of competition at the Venice Film Festival, is made with love and attention to detail, perhaps too much of it, even. It’s love that won’t be easily shared by all, however.
MOVIES
Empire

BFI London Film Festival 2021 Announces Official Competition Films

Following the reveal of the opening film, Jeymes Samuel’s star-studded Western The Harder They Fall, and the closing movie, Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation The Tragedy Of Macbeth, more exciting announcements are underway for the BFI London Film Festival 2021. Ahead of the full line-up announcement on Tuesday, the festival organisers have unveiled the eight films set to play in official competition – and it’s an exciting list.
MOVIES
thefashionistastories.com

Anya Taylor-Joy, Cynthia Erivo & Krysty-Wilson Cairn at the ''Last Night in Soho'' 78th Venice Film Festival Premiere

Following the photocall, Anya Taylor-Joy & Krysty-Xarirn along with Cynthia Erivo attended the premiere of the 'Last Night in Soho'' 78th Venice Film Festival. Anya Taylor-Joy was beautiful in a custom CHRISTIAN DIOR COUTURE pink satin dress with a draped waist panel and a coordinating fascinator. I dislike the fabric but man is this a great look. It does have a costume feel to it but the color is the star and she is selling the heck out of this look. I am definitely loving it. Extra sparkles via the TIFFANY & CO jewelry.
MOVIES
#The French Dispatch#Venice Film Festival#The Power Of The Dog#Lff#American
wmleader.com

‘Last Night in Soho’ Review: Edgar Wright’s Disappointing Horror Film

Have you ever noticed how the icily dramatic opening strings in “You’re My World,” Cilla Black’s earnest, bawling-on-the-bathroom-floor ballad from 1965, could just as easily be a shivery horror theme by Bernard Herrmann? Edgar Wright has, and uses the likeness to briefly spine-tingling effect early in “Last Night in Soho”: As ’60s-fixated Gen-Z fashion student Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) finds herself somehow transported in time to the Swinging London world of naive party girl and aspiring chanteuse Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), those strings signal not just the dreamy collision of timelines, but a darkening of tone and genre, as Eloise’s rosy nostalgia for an era she never inhabited is soon invaded by blood-dripping violence and threat.
MOVIES
First Showing

Second Trailer for Edgar Wright's London Horror 'Last Night in Soho'

"This is the closest most people ever get to their dreams." Focus Features has released a second trailer for Edgar Wright's London horror-thriller titled Last Night in Soho, opening in October. It just premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival (read our review) to great early buzz. This psychological horror is inspired by other great British horror films, like Nicolas Roeg's Don't Look Now and Polanski's Repulsion. A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences. The exquisite cast stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, along with Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Terrence Stamp, and Jessie Mei Li. I recently caught this in Venice and really enjoyed it, it's something new from Edgar but just as great as all of his previously films. He warns that this trailer shows a lot - if you want to steer clear & save reveals for when you catch the film.
MOVIES
bleedingcool.com

New Last Night In Soho Trailer Debuts, Film Releases October 29th

Last Night in Soho debuted its full trailer just now, and many cannot wait for the latest from Edgar Wright. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, and Terence Stamp, the film looks like a dazzling film set in both the present and the past and what could be the horror/thriller event of the year. I don't really have anything else to say here, except that you need to watch the trailer below right now and get excited.
MOVIES
Frankfort Times

Matt Smith: 'Last Night In Soho is love letter to London'

Matt Smith says 'Last Night In Soho' is a "love letter to London. The 38-year-old actor stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie in Edgar Wright’s psychological horror film and Matt says the movie made him "really proud" of London.
MOVIES
WRAL News

AP PHOTOS: Elegance and whimsy mix at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy — All across the Lido, you could see it on the stars' faces: sheer joy. Whether it was Timothée Chalamet's beaming face greeting fans, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain's playfulness for the cameras, Josh Brolin's ear-to-ear grin in the front row of a “Dune” event or those looks exchanged between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the 78th Venice International Film Festival mixed elegance and fun in a way rarely seen since early 2020.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Venice film festival shines light on the experiences of young women

The film Happening, a sensitively told story about a young student who falls pregnant, won the Venice International Film Festival’s top prize at the end of a glamorous, socially distanced awards gala last night. Directed by Audrey Diwan, it is based on the book of the same name by Annie Ernaux and is set in the 1960s. “I feel heard! I did this movie with my belly, my heart, my guts, and my head,” Diwan, who is French, told the audience at the close of an evening that brought women’s experience to the foreground. The director invited the film’s 22-year old French-Romanian star, Anamaria Vartolomei, up on to the stage with her to collect the prize.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Toronto International Film Festival 2021 Review – The Story of My Wife

The Story of My Wife, 2021. Written and directed by Ildikó Enyedi. Starring Gijs Naber, Léa Seydoux, and Louis Garrel. Sea captain Jacob Störr makes a bet in a café with a friend to marry the first woman who enters the place. And in walks Lizzy. Ildikó Enyedi follows up...
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

At Venice Film Festival, Female Directors Sweep the Top Prizes

At the end of 11 jam-packed days of screenings, red carpets, glamorous parties, and what many have described as one of the strongest lineups in recent memory, the 2021 Venice Film Festival drew to an end tonight with a grand closing ceremony at the Palazzo del Cinema on the city’s Lido island. After many hours of deliberation, the star-studded jury—headed up this year by Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho, and also including the likes of Cynthia Erivo, Chloé Zhao, and Sarah Gadon—revealed their hotly anticipated picks for the festival’s top prizes.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Audrey Diwan’s Happening Wins Top Prize at Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival, the world’s oldest film festival, declared the French abortion drama Happening as winner of its prestigious Golden Lion on Saturday. The French film is set in 1963, stars Anamaria Vartolomei and Sandrine Bonnaire, and was directed by Audrey Diwan, who co-adapted the script with Marcia Romano and Anne Berest from Annie Ernaux’s 2000 autobiographical novel. Happening is Diwan’s second film.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

Audrey Diwan’s L’Événement wins the Golden Lion at Venice 2021

The searing French takes home the top prize, plus all the other winners from this year’s awards ceremony. It can be grating reading a film festival round up piece in which some privileged so-and-so waxes lyrical about what a great time he/she had mainlining movies in some sunny clime or other. So if you’ve made it this far, know that this is written in the spirit of information and entertainment, and in the hope that you’ll add some of the film titles mentioned herein to whatever tool you use to tabulate future viewing engagements.
MOVIES

