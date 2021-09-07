NFL Week 1 picks: Buccaneers roll past Cowboys in season opener, Raiders stun Ravens on Monday night

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Season 9 of my NFL picks. Like the TV show “Manifest,” I thought this thing was going to be canceled after three seasons, but the people demanded more, so here I am. Since this is the first week of the season, we’re going to do my favorite Week 1 exercise, which is me telling you how my offseason went. If you’re new here, this is generally the part of my picks that everyone skips due to the fact that my life is mostly boring.