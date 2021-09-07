CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Week 1 picks: Buccaneers roll past Cowboys in season opener, Raiders stun Ravens on Monday night

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 7 days ago

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Season 9 of my NFL picks. Like the TV show “Manifest,” I thought this thing was going to be canceled after three seasons, but the people demanded more, so here I am. Since this is the first week of the season, we’re going to do my favorite Week 1 exercise, which is me telling you how my offseason went. If you’re new here, this is generally the part of my picks that everyone skips due to the fact that my life is mostly boring.

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Bleacher Report

Week 2 Waiver Wire: Breakout Fantasy Football Pickups After Opening Sunday

With Week 1 afternoon games in the books, fantasy managers should take a peek at what may rise to the top of the waiver wire for Week 2. Typically, the first slate of NFL Sunday games comes with surprises and unfortunately, injuries. This year didn't start out any different. Therefore, managers must make some adjustments and jump ahead of the curve on players who may take on bigger roles in the next few weeks.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Ravens#Raiders#American Football#Browns#Nfc#The Pick Six Podcast#Cbs Sports Hq#Nbc#Covid#Super Bowl#Giants
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
okcheartandsoul.com

Best bets for Cowboys-Buccaneers Thursday opener plus looking at NFL coaches who are already on the hot seat

After 214 days of waiting, the NFL is finally back. The last time we saw an NFL game that counted came back on Feb. 7 when Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in a game that was played in Tampa. As it turns out, not much has changed, because for tonight’s game, we’re going to once again see Brady lead the Buccaneers in a game that’s being played in Tampa. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers make the right move adding veteran corner

The Buccaneers are killing it with practice squad signings. Pierre Desir could play a much bigger role than the initial signing suggests. The loss of Sean Murphy-Bunting will hurt the Buccaneers. We all saw how much the secondary struggled last week when he left the game after an injury, and SMB isn’t set to return soon.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Raiders vs. Ravens odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 120-78 roll

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Baltimore went 11-5 last season and made the playoffs for the third consecutive year, while the Ravens were defeated by the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. The Raiders had an inconsistent 2020 campaign in which they finished 8-8. Las Vegas failed to make the playoffs. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Ravens are four-point favorites in the latest Raiders vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 50.5. Before locking in your Ravens vs. Raiders picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders Game Monday: Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens odds and prediction for NFL Week 1 game

The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2021 regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, in the first game in front of fans inside Allegiant Stadium. The Las Vegas Raiders will finally get down to the business of playing games that matter, as they open up their 2021 regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be in primetime, as it is a Monday Night Football matchup, as fans will finally be allowed inside Allegiant Stadium.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings, Week 2: NFC has several risers as Packers lay dud

The Green Bay Packers fell out of top-tier status after having about as lackluster of an opening weekend as a team could have. But the rest of the NFC picked up the slack. Others in the conference, such as the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and of course the New Orleans Saints who handed the Pack a 38-3 loss, flew out of the gate. That corresponded with the opposite for some of the top teams in the AFC.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman Reportedly Won't Be Active for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly will not activate either Le'Veon Bell or Devonta Freeman from the practice squad for Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. It will leave Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Trenton Cannon as the only active running backs for the season...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy