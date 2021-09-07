CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

New Jersey’s ‘Heroes’ being treated like they’re disposable (Opinion)

By Dennis Malloy
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You remember all the congratulatory messages and appreciation being heaped on our healthcare workers during the last year and a half of the pandemic. There was a parade in NYC and constant reminders of how much we owe to these brave practitioners of medicine and their support staff. They showed...

nj1015.com

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey 101.5

More NJ heroes forced to get the vax (Opinion)

Police and firefighters from around the state gathered in front of Newark City Hall on Wednesday to protest a vaccine mandate by Mayor Ras Baraka. Read it HERE. The mayor warned if the police and firefighter and other city employees don't get the vaccine, they face termination. The same people who risk their lives every day and worked through the pandemic are now being forced to put something in their bodies that many do not want or feel they need.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

How you can help unmask kids in NJ schools (Opinion)

My friend, NJ attorney Bruce Afran, is taking a stand against the absurdity of Gov. Murphy's mask mandate for children. I've written extensively over the last year and a half about how children have virtually ZERO risk from COVID according to ALL the results over the past 18 months and doctors who are being honest. I've also shared the science that proves conclusively that the masks can pose a physical and mental health threat to children.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Will New Jersey be ready to start giving COVID booster shots?

About a month ago it was announced U.S. health officials were moving ahead with a plan to begin offering COVID-19 booster shots during the week of September 20. But a final decision on authorizing the booster shot program has not been made yet by the Food and Drug Administration and a panel of advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Researchers and health officials are still discussing who should get the booster, and when it should be administered.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Clinic#Americans
New Jersey 101.5

Many New Jerseyans are leaving NJ; Spadea is diggin’ in (Opinion)

Flooded with calls this morning from people who can't get out of New Jersey fast enough! As you know I am diggin' into the Garden State. We're finishing up construction on the new in-law suite as my mother-in-law has moved in with us. What's ironic is she's from Rhode Island and I suspect not that thrilled when my wife and I moved to DC and then settled in Jersey. But, like my wife who adopted NJ as her home state, her mom is settling right in.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
New Jersey 101.5

NJ in the top 10 states most worried about their safety

Every year, SafeWise culls all the results of various surveys concerning safety in the United States. Everything from where the violence is, to gun violence in particular, to what people are up at night worrying about in this country. It’s called the “State of Safety” survey. Its findings about how...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

It’s suicide prevention week – what New Jerseyans can do (Opinion)

September is a month of new beginnings. From the new school year, football and pumpkin season around the corner, there is so much to be excited about. While we should focus on the positives of the month it’s also important to acknowledge national events such as Suicide Prevention. This week is suicide prevention week, and it is important to take the time to educate yourself on the topic.
MENTAL HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

Spadea draws a line in the sand on vaccine and COVID testing (Opinion)

For the past year and a half I've been reading, listening, absorbing and relating facts to educate people and empower you to fight back against tyranny. First, they told you to stay at home to stop the spread. Then they told you we had to lock down to flatten the curve. Then they told you to mask up to help others. Then they told you that life could be normal if you just get the vax.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Ideas to make masks in NJ schools fun

Now that the school year has officially started in New Jersey, one thing is definite – our kids must wear masks while inside the school building. Hopefully in the coming months, mask mandates for all school students and staff will be lifted. Until that time, we need to do our part to make it as easy as possible for our kids. One way to do that? Make the masks fun.
EDUCATION
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy