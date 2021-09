According to Benzinga Pro data Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) posted a 6.89% decrease in earnings from Q1. Sales, however, increased by 4.56% over the previous quarter to $207.57 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Inter Parfums is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. In Q1, Inter Parfums earned $47.96 million and total sales reached $198.53 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO