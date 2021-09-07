CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Dept. Of Education Starts Child Care Program For Health Workers

By Gina Cook
 7 days ago
As coronavirus pandemic rages on, healthcare systems around the nation are at their breaking point. David Wesley Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said “The driving factor in the current wave is human behavior — how people interact and how people respond to risk — and that is really very unpredictable." Ironically, a year ago we had no way of protecting ourselves, but now the coronavirus is preventable through highly effective vaccines. Sadly people continue to die mainly in part, to disinformation.

LSU Vaccine Mandate: Students That Don’t Comply Will Be Unenrolled

Louisiana State University is taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously and in August notified their 25,856 students they planned to implement a vaccine mandate in the Fall. In an effort to notify and give students time to adjust to the new health and safety protocols the university sent out individual emails, posted forth-coming mandate rules and protocols online, and took to social media to get the word out.
LOUISIANA STATE
Ivermectin Maker Says, We Have No Data It Is Safe To Treat COVID

Health officials are doing all they can to reach folks taking ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID. The National Poison Data System (NPDS), collects info from 55 poison control centers across the nation and reported there's been a 245% jump (from 133 to 459) in ivermectin reported exposures. Misinformation and disinformation concerning the use of the drug leading to overdoses and hospitalizations for poisoning. Stop using ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID is the overall message health officials are trying to get out. It is not safe!
PHARMACEUTICALS
Family Daycare Home Food Program Now Available In SWLA

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury recently announced a new feeding program is now available for in-home daycare businesses. Family Daycare Home Food Program is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the CPPJ’s Human Services Department and the Louisiana State Department of Education. The new program will help in-home daycares...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
