This is White's fourth NFL season, but the Western Kentucky product has yet to play in a regular-season game. The Jets have White stationed as Zach Wilson's backup in an interesting setup in which the team has no active-roster QBs with any game reps. Journeyman (putting it mildly) Josh Johnson is on the team's practice squad, at least. White thrived as a mid-major QB, throwing 37 touchdown passes for the Conference USA-based Hilltoppers in 2016. He closed his college career with two 4,000-yard seasons, leading to Dallas drafting him in Round 5 in 2018.

