The key economic data the Federal Reserve relies on to guide the decision on its current monetary policy are the employment numbers, as well as inflationary data. The dual mandate of the Federal Reserve continues to focus upon maximum employment and inflationary pressures. The economic data from both the U.S. Labor Department’s jobs report, as well as inflationary measures such as the CPI, and PCE (the preferred inflationary index the Federal Reserve uses) are integral components used in the decision-making process of the Federal Reserve.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO