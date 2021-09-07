CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Fans React to Patrick Wilson's Drastic Physical Transformation for Aquaman 2

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. We learned a few days ago that the new King of Atlantis Arthur Curry will be undergoing some major changes in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as actor Jason Momoa was the first to unveil his DC character's new and improved suit for the sequel on social media. Ditching the comic-accurate orange and green colors, Aquaman will now be donning a much more subdued suit that still looks pretty badass.

Aquaman 2: first and unexpected image of Patrick Wilson as Orm; Nicole Kidman returns

News continues to arrive since the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the hit movie Warner Bros. and DC, again, by the filmmaker James Wan | with Jason Momoa as a great protagonist. And if we recently saw the first official images of Aquaman himself and his suits, now comes a curious and surprising publication by its director. So much so, that James Wan has shared a photograph of the actor Patrick Wilson, again in the role of Snake, albeit with a radically different look than the original film.
Patrick Wilson’s Orm Looks Different In A New Set Photo From AQUAMAN 2

Director James Wan took to his personal Twitter and Instagram account to show off actor Patrick Wilson’s new look as former King Orm/Ocean Master for the upcoming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, which is currently in principal photography. The picture features James Wan and actor Patrick Wilson at a shooting location on a beach shore with the actor looking a lot like Tom Hanks character in “Cast Away.”
Jason Momoa shows fans the new Aquaman costumes

Jason Momoa this Sunday he literally sent fans in awe when he shared on his Instagram account, the photo of his new Aquaman costume that he will wear in the next DC movie dedicated to the King of Atlantis titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, currently in production and expected in cinemas on December 16, 2022.
Patrick Wilson Nails ‘Cast Away’ Impression with ‘Aquaman’ Director

Patrick Wilson looked completely unrecognizable in a photo that Aquaman director James Wan shared to his Instagram account yesterday (September 7). In the photo, the 48-year-old actor is shirtless, flashing his very toned and tanned torso while sporting an unkempt beard and a heavily weathered pair of pants as he stood next to the filmmaker.
Aquaman star reveals dramatic transformation for sequel

Aquaman sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is taking shape behind the scenes and it looks like we can expect a drastic change for one character if a new photo is anything to go by. The first movie introduced us to Orm Marius aka Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson), the half-brother...
Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Director James Wan Shares An Image Of Patrick Wilson's New Look

Anything Arthur Curry can do, Ocean Master can do... er... hairier? Yes, on the heels of Jason Momoa posting an image of Aquaman's new super-suit from DC sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom comes a look at one of his big rivals, who will feature once again in the new movie. The film's director, James Wan, hit Instagram showing regular collaborator Patrick Wilson looking trim in all ways but his head – he's sporting straggly locks and a bushy beard.
Why Aquaman is Bulletproof Explained

Aquaman is one of the most popular superheroes in the DC universe and he has become even more prominent after Jason Momoa plays the character on the big screen. Momoa's second Aquaman movie is already in the works and many fans are still wondering if the superhero is bulletproof after witnessing the first film.
Thor 4: Natalie Portman Opens Up About Her Drastic Physical Transformation

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. When Thor star Natalie Portman made a jaw-dropping cameo in Avengers: Endgame, a lot of people thought that it was just a one-time deal to simply deliver some fan service as if the 2019 blockbuster lacked any. Turns out, Jane Foster's appearance in one of the time heist scenes was a subtle hint that she's actually making her full-time return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a long hiatus.
