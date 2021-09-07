On-campus admissions tours return

For the first time in more than a year, the Admissions Office is welcoming candidates to campus. Beginning Oct. 4, families can once again get a sense of Exeter’s campus with a current Exeter student as guide. The 45-minute tours take you from the south campus which houses two recently opened buildings — Thompson Field House and Goel Center for Theater and Dance — to the north campus, with Exeter’s Louis Kahn-designed library, the historic Academy Building, the stunning new music performance space and Phelps Science Center.