CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exeter, NH

On-campus admissions tours return

exeter.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in more than a year, the Admissions Office is welcoming candidates to campus. Beginning Oct. 4, families can once again get a sense of Exeter’s campus with a current Exeter student as guide. The 45-minute tours take you from the south campus which houses two recently opened buildings — Thompson Field House and Goel Center for Theater and Dance — to the north campus, with Exeter’s Louis Kahn-designed library, the historic Academy Building, the stunning new music performance space and Phelps Science Center.

www.exeter.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Exeter, NH
Lifestyle
City
Exeter, NH
Exeter, NH
Education
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Admissions Office#Thompson Field House

Comments / 0

Community Policy