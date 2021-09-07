CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Charles, MO

Woman accused of slashing 6-year-old boy’s throat

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QiGBF_0bot0fq300

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A Missouri woman is in jail, accused of cutting a child’s throat.

Natalia Jacquemin, 46, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported.

Police said Jacquemin reported to them that she had “slit his throat” the night of Aug. 27, according to the newspaper.

According to court documents, Jaquemin told police “I tried getting him away from his dad. I slit his neck. ... I did it,” the Dispatch reported.

She thought she had killed the child.

Police said Jacquemin told the responding officer, “I just wanted him to rest in peace.”

Police did not explain the relationship between Jacquemin and the child, who suffered an 8-inch cut across the front of his neck. He needed surgery to repair the damage to his muscles, both the Dispatch and The Associated Press reported.

A judge set Jacquemin’s bail at $2 million.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ex-officers accused of violating George Floyd’s rights plead not guilty

Four former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating George Floyd’s constitutional rights while detaining the 46-year-old in May 2020 pleaded not guilty Tuesday. A grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Kiernan Lane on charges of deprivation of rights under color of law in May. The law forbids officials from “willfully depriving a person of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States” while acting in an official government capacity.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Former Boston police clerk pleads guilty to overtime fraud

BOSTON — A former Boston Police Department clerk who according to authorities sometimes forged her supervisor’s signature to boost her overtime pay by nearly $30,000 over a two-year period has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors said. Marilyn Golisano, 68, pleaded guilty Monday to embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds and...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, MO
Saint Charles, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

German police probe balloon that caused mass blackout

BERLIN — (AP) — German police are investigating the source of a balloon that caused a massive blackout in and around the eastern city of Dresden. Authorities said the metal foil balloon caused a short-circuit at an electricity substation in Dresden shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, causing a power outage that affected hospitals, trams, factories and about 300,000 households. Dozens of people were trapped in elevators until electricity about an hour later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
66K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy