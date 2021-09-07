CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

In Australia, Murdoch-Owned News Outlets Vow to Back Away From Climate Denial

Yale Environment 360
Yale Environment 360
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Though long hostile toward climate science, News Corp Australia is planning an editorial campaign calling for a zero-carbon economy, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. In mid-October, News Corp Australia, owned by conservative media magnate Rupert Murdoch, will launch a two-week campaign advocating for a target of net-zero emissions by 2050. The campaign will be supported by Sky News and will run in metropolitan tabloids. The News Corp-owned national newspaper, The Australian, will not take part, thought it is expected to moderate its historically dismissive stance on climate change.

e360.yale.edu

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

‘Fortress Australia’ cautiously moving away from COVID Zero, but there’s still a long path to freedom

(SYDNEY) — Australia’s approach to the pandemic — strict border policies, snap lockdowns and aggressive contact tracing — saw the country, along with neighboring New Zealand, praised throughout 2020 for taking a no-tolerance approach to public health. It paid off. While other countries faced overwhelmed hospital systems and devastating death tolls, Australia enjoyed large public gatherings, and life went on as normal for most people within its sealed-off borders.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Australia is shaping up to be the villain of COP26 climate talks

London(CNN) If Australia's allies were worried that the country might cause them problems at upcoming climate talks in Glasgow, the events of the past week should leave little doubt in their minds. It will. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday all but confirmed a report that his country had...
ENVIRONMENT
Vanity Fair

Will Rupert Murdoch’s Australia Climate Rebrand Reach America?

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, the largest media company in Australia and a purveyor of climate denial during the country’s worst wildfire season in decades, is apparently eyeing something of a rebrand. Several Murdoch-owned newspapers, along with the 24-hour Sky News channel, will next month publish “features and editorials” as part of a campaign endorsing net-zero emissions by 2050, the New York Times reports, a new editorial position with the potential to provide “political cover for Australia’s conservative government to end its refusal to set ambitious emission targets.”
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Malcolm Turnbull
The Atlantic

Australia Traded Away Too Much Liberty

In a bid to keep the coronavirus out of the country, Australia’s federal and state governments imposed draconian restrictions on its citizens. Prime Minister Scott Morrison knows that the burden is too heavy. “This is not a sustainable way to live in this country,” he recently declared. One prominent civil libertarian summed up the rules by lamenting, “We’ve never seen anything like this in our lifetimes.”
CHINA
AFP

Australia vows to keep mining coal despite climate warning

Australia vowed Thursday to keep mining coal for export and said global demand was rising, rejecting a study that warned nearly all its reserves must stay in the ground to address the climate crisis. Researchers warned in a study published in the journal Nature this week that 89 percent of global coal reserves -- and 95 percent of Australia's share -- must be left untouched. Such restraint, they said, would still only offer a 50 percent chance of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels -- the current global goal. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday Australia's energy exports were needed to power developing countries, and predicted technology would enable them to be burned "in a much more climate-friendly way" in the future.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Corp Australia#Un#Sky News#The News Corp#Australian#The United Nations#Reuters#The New York Times#The Times#News Corps
erienewsnow.com

Australia's Scott Morrison doesn't deny pressuring UK to drop climate asks from trade deal

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison all but admitted Thursday that his country had asked UK negotiators to exclude particular climate commitments from a free trade deal agreed in principle in June. The UK government, which is chairing November's COP26 international climate talks, as well as Australia's have come under pressure...
CHINA
The Guardian

Morrison accused of hurting Australia’s reputation to please Nationals after climate goals cut from UK trade deal

The Morrison government has been accused of “trading away diplomatic capital” to appease the Nationals, after revelations Australia pressed the UK to remove specific climate targets from the free trade agreement with Britain. Labor labelled the stance as proof that the prime minister, Scott Morrison, was “willing to trash Australia’s...
AUSTRALIA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp feels the heat

According to reports in the Australian press, Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, whose outlets, of course, include Fox News, is about to start an editorial campaign to promote a carbon-neutral climate policy. Murdoch appears to have decided that climate change is real after all, and that human activity is to blame.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Exclusive: New outlet backed by Bill Gates will tackle climate change

An energy coalition launched by Bill Gates is backing a new publication called "Cipher" dedicated to the coverage of the climate crisis, its new editor tells Axios. Why it matters: The outlet promises to have complete editorial independence from its backer, Breakthrough Energy, a six-year-old climate advocacy network founded by Bill Gates.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Australia
atlanticcitynews.net

Australia's journalists under attack from within the country

To be a political journalist, you have always needed to be able to resist bullying aimed at making you second-guess your work. As a young reporter in the 1990s covering my first state election campaign, I received a furious call at home on a Friday night from a Labor premier, berating me for my story on the 7pm ABC News.
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Lords criticised for inviting ‘fringe’ climate denial group to give evidence in parliament

A House of Lords committee has been criticised for inviting a "fringe" group which campaigns against climate action to give evidence on carbon policy.The Global Warming Policy Foundation was invited by peers to give evidence to an inquiry on reaching net zero and appeared before them on Tuesday.But environmental groups questioned why the committee would "waste their valuable time" hearing from the organisation, which they said had been "so widely and repeatedly found to be wrong".The GWPF has previously been admonished by the Charity Committee for breaking rules on impartiality and has been described as the country's most prominent source...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Australia to have vaccine passport system ready within weeks for international travel

The Morrison government will have a system in place within weeks to support the resumption of international travel as vaccination rates rise, the trade minister, Dan Tehan, says. With senior federal ministers meeting on Wednesday to continue work around vaccine passports, Tehan told reporters the resumption of international travel would...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Live Travel news latest: Airlines stand by to resume UK- Australia flights from December

Flag carrier Qantas is remaining bullish on travel between the UK and Australia resuming before the end of the year. The airline is standing by plans to resume flights to Britain from mid-December, along with routes to Fiji, Singapore, the United States, Canada and Japan. This is in line with the lifting of Australia’s ban on overseas travel, which was due to end on September 17 but has been pushed back three months.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Andrew Neil lost, and GB News is now the Farage Channel. How the hell did that happen?

So that didn’t last long did it? The worst, most cringey, most chaotic, most ludicrous launch of a TV channel since L!veTV proceeds as many of us predicted, whingeing its paranoid way towards oblivion.As far as I can see, Andrew Neil – who you may have noticed has quit his role as chair and top public face of GB News – did about eight shows, lasted, nominally, around eight weeks in post and delivered one excellent interview with a front-rank politician.If all of GB News’ output was as good as Neil’s skewering of Rishi Sunak on who’s going to pay...
TV & VIDEOS
kalw.org

Media Roundtable: The Climate Crisis Is Driving Extreme Weather Events & Climate Delay Is The New Climate Denial

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we're discussing coverage of the deadly hurricane Ida and California's wildfires. How are the media connecting extreme weather events to climate crisis?. We'll also discuss a new Guardian investigation exposing big oil's 'wokewashing' as the new climate science denialism. Guest:. Mark Hertsgaard,...
ENVIRONMENT
Yale Environment 360

Yale Environment 360

New Haven, CT
87
Followers
390
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Yale Environment 360 is an online magazine offering opinion, analysis, reporting, and debate on global environmental issues.

 https://e360.yale.edu/

Comments / 0

Community Policy