Basketball

WNBA playoff seeds up for grabs as teams enter home stretch

WOWK
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA playoff chase may come down to the final day of the regular season on Sept. 19. Six teams have already clinched postseason spots, although where they will finish in the standings is still up for grabs. Connecticut remains the top seed, riding a nine-game...

www.wowktv.com

WNBA.com

Minnesota Lynx Clinch 2021 WNBA Playoff Berth

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL – With Tuesday night’s 74-66 win over the New York Liberty at Target Center, the Minnesota Lynx clinched a playoffs berth for their 11th consecutive season, the longest active streak in the league and second-longest such run in WNBA history (Indiana, 2005-2016). It marks Minnesota’s 13th overall WNBA Playoff appearance.
MINNESOTA STATE
dailyknicks.com

NY Knicks: Predicting the Eastern Conference playoff seeding

Attempting to predict where the NY Knicks will finish and how the NBA playoffs may look before the season actually starts is always challenging, but enjoyable. Before we know it, the Knicks will be playing basketball again along with the rest of the NBA and I’ve decided to share my Eastern Conference playoff standings.
NBA
WOWK

Marshall men’s basketball schedule release

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Thundering Herd men’s basketball team released a string of non-conference games they will play, beginning Halloween night. “Our non-conference schedule has a good mixture of games that will give our team enough variety to help us grow and perfect our play,” Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni said. “It’s highlighted with many top schools that will compete for their conference championships with games at home against Northern Iowa, Wright State and Duquesne, among others that will bring exciting games to The Cam. When you add in road trips to Indiana, Ohio and Toledo with others mixed in makes for an exciting 2021-22 season. We are ready and hoping our fans come back to The Cam and follow The Herd.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
theScore

5 teams prepared to play spoiler down MLB's home stretch

September baseball means it's time to scoreboard watch. It also means counting both the magic and tragic numbers of all 30 teams as the standings begin to lock into place and the playoff picture takes shape. For those teams heading home after Game 162, the final month can be a...
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

WNBA playoff race heats up for Lynx

The race for the top spots in the WNBA is tight entering the final days of the regular season. Here's a look at the top five teams and their remaining schedules. The Lynx hold tiebreakers over Las Vegas and Phoenix. The top two teams receive byes into the league semifinals. Teams finishing third and fourth receive a first-round bye, then must play a one-game second round game to reach the semifinals. Teams five through eight must survive two one-game playoff rounds to reach the semifinals.
BASKETBALL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Opportunity looms for the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA's stretch run

You know the WNBA is increasing in popularity when social media becomes outraged by a list snub. You know what list snubs are — all-time-greatest compilations that elicit more rage than joy. The league on Sunday released its W25 — its list of the 25 greatest players in WNBA history.
BASKETBALL
chatsports.com

Five Burning Questions for the WNBA’s Stretch Run

Each Thursday this season, Sports Illustrated’s Ben Pickman is diving deep into the WNBA story lines you need to know. The end of the 2021 WNBA regular season is fast approaching, with all but two playoff spots locked up. While the field is mostly set, there is still a lot to be determined in the final 10 days of the year, with a number of seeding battles potentially having major implications for which team takes home this year’s title. With just over a week to go until the regular season comes to a close, here are five burning questions to consider.
BASKETBALL
NESN

Red Sox Playoff Picture: Where Things Stand Entering Final Stretch Run

It all comes down to 20 games for the Boston Red Sox in their quest to return to the MLB playoffs. The Sox woke up Friday morning with a 77 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to Fangraphs’ playoff odds calculations. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has them as -225 to make the playoffs and nearly 2-1 to miss.
MLB
Kansas City Star

CBS, Nickelodeon will team up again for NFL playoff game

CBS Sports will once again team with Nickelodeon to do a kids-focused broadcast during the first weekend of the NFL playoffs. The game will air Jan. 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Last season's broadcast of the New Orleans Saints’ 21-9 victory over the Chicago Bears was the most-watched game of wild-card weekend, averaging 30.65 million viewers on CBS and Nickelodeon.
NFL
WNBA.com

Minnesota Lynx Sign Forward Jillian Alleyne

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – Minnesota Lynx Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve today announced the team has signed forward Jillian Alleyne to a seven-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Alleyne (pronounced AY-leen) returns to Minnesota following a two-game appearance for Washington this season, where...
NBA
newyorkcitynews.net

Playoff-bound Aces, Wings meet to work on seeding

The Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings already have clinched berths in the WNBA playoffs, but there is still seeding at stake when the teams square off on Monday afternoon in Las Vegas. The second-place Aces (21-8) can't post the league's best record after Connecticut clinched that spot with its...
NBA

