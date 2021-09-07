WNBA playoff seeds up for grabs as teams enter home stretch

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Thundering Herd men’s basketball team released a string of non-conference games they will play, beginning Halloween night. “Our non-conference schedule has a good mixture of games that will give our team enough variety to help us grow and perfect our play,” Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni said. “It’s highlighted with many top schools that will compete for their conference championships with games at home against Northern Iowa, Wright State and Duquesne, among others that will bring exciting games to The Cam. When you add in road trips to Indiana, Ohio and Toledo with others mixed in makes for an exciting 2021-22 season. We are ready and hoping our fans come back to The Cam and follow The Herd.”

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO