Accidents

Man arrested after lorry crashes into house in East Kilbride

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 33-year-old man has been arrested after a lorry crashed into a house in East Kilbride. The building in Lancaster Crescent suffered extensive damage and local residents were evacuated as a precaution. No-one was injured in the incident, which took place at about 23:25 on Monday. Police Scotland confirmed an...

www.bbc.co.uk

who13.com

Police identify Des Moines man killed after crashing into house

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a house on the city’s south side overnight, police said. The sound of the crash was startling. “It sounded like a gunshot went off,” said Robert Cooper, who heard the crash from his home. The damage it left behind was devastating. “As soon as our folks got here, they knew it was going to be a bad one,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.
DES MOINES, IA
wktn.com

Columbus Woman Arrested After Crash in Kenton Tuesday

An arrest was made after a crash that occurred in Kenton Tuesday morning. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, the crash was reported on Franklin at Market Street at just after 6 Tuesday morning. The Police Department’s Daily Log Sheet shows that officers arrested Jill Bradshaw, of...
KENTON, OH
Niles Daily Star

Man arrested after standoff in Niles

NILES — A wanted man was arrested by state police following an hours-long standoff Tuesday morning. The investigation began Tuesday morning when the suspect, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants, was spotted entering a residence on the 300 block of Seventh Street in Niles. The occupants of the residence as well as residents in neighboring houses were safely evacuated.
NILES, MI
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER FATAL AUTO TREE CRASH

At 6:12 pm North Montgomery County Fire along with MCHD received a call for a truck that had struck a tree on FM 1097 East near Tanyard. Units responded to the scene and found the 39-year-old male from Coldspring deceased. Just prior to the crash traffic has slowed a few miles west near Rose Road for fire units fighting a vegetation fire. As the driver of a Dodge Voyager, identified as Benjamin Schyler Pratt, 36, of 325 Cemetery Road in Coldspring, waited on traffic a driver in a Nissan Titan came up behind him where he said the grill looked like it was against his back window. As traffic started to move Pratt had gotten about a mile down the road heading east when the Titan Driver began to pass, As he passed he did not depart the right lane causing the Titan driver to sideswipe Pratt running him off the road. The Titan also lost control and slammed into a tree at the driver’s door crushing the truck Pratt or the child with him were not injured. After a mandatory blood test was given Pratt was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on a $25,000 bond. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control as DPS Troopers investigated the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
BBC

Caernarfon diving death: Body of man, 64, recovered

A 64-year-old man has died while on a diving excursion in north Wales. North Wales Police said it took part in a multi-agency search after being asked to assist the Coastguard off the Caernarfon coast in Gwynedd just before 15:30 BST on Sunday. It said the man had been part...
ACCIDENTS
fox5sandiego.com

Man arrested after stolen Ferrari crashes into backyard of home in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was arrested Saturday after crashing a stolen Ferrari through a fence and into a backyard of a home in Oceanside, authorities say. The incident started at Tyson and Pacific Street around 11 a.m. when the alleged carjacker approached the driver of a Ferrari, who was parked, and fired a gunshot in the air, demanding the man’s car, according to Oceanside police.
OCEANSIDE, CA
BBC

Bristol police search fields after bodies found in house

Police have searched land close to playing field after the bodies of two men were found in a house. Parts of the field in Fishponds near Ridgeway Playing Fields in Bristol were sealed off during the murder probe. The investigation began after they found the men at an address on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Car removed a week after Peterborough house crash

A woman said it was a "miracle" none of her family were injured when a car crashed into their living room. Vigie Hammond and her husband were inside the house when a Ford Focus came through their wall in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on Tuesday, 24 August. The car remained there a...
TRAFFIC
wisr680.com

Man Charged With DUI After Crash

One person is facing charges following a crash this weekend that sent him to the hospital. State police say 27-year-old James Ealy was driving on Old Route 422 just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning when he went off the road and hit a curb. Ealy was taken to Butler Memorial...
BUTLER, PA
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike man arrested after chase

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man reportedly told police he decided to flee instead of pulling over, because he figured he would be going to jail either way. Kentucky State Police received several reports Saturday that Steven Williamson, 53, of Kimper, was firing a gun while driving along Kendrick Fork Road and Upper Chloe Road.
KENTUCKY STATE
BBC

Rail services expected to resume after Plymouth lorry-bridge crash

Rail services in Devon are expected to return to normal from Saturday following a week of delays after a lorry hit a railway bridge. Trains between Plymouth and Totnes were cancelled on Monday following the crash at Ashford Crescent in the city. The lorry was removed on Tuesday. and a...
TRAFFIC

