If you've been aching to add a statement piece to your home decor, colorful rugs are an anything-but-subtle way to do it. From terrazzo-inspired graphics to hand-tufted designs and even playful shapes like smileys and sunny-side up eggs (which would be so cute in a kitchen), trending statement rugs can add major personality and creative energy to any living room or workspace. So whether you're searching for a large centerpiece for your living room or a hand-tufted piece for your office or sitting nook, embrace the trend with one of these one-of-a-kind finds.

