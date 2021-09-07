CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobles County, MN

Worthington library needs long-term fix, Nobles County commissioners decide

By Kari Lucin
Worthington Daily Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORTHINGTON — A long-term solution may be on the horizon for the Worthington branch of the Nobles County Library. The Nobles County Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed Tuesday that Library Director David Bradford should pursue a 20-year plan for the historic building that could potentially include a remodel, revamp or update. An addition was also discussed, but concerns remain regarding parking, as well as requirements stemming from the building’s inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.

www.dglobe.com

